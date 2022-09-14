MPD Reports: Violent and disruptive customer arrested; DUI crash; sexual assault; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 15 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitution. A 34-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for a domestic dispute that took place on Aug. 11 resulting in charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment (both felonies) and misdemeanor interfering with calls for emergency assistance. The subject, in a wheelchair, was confronted at his front door, with weapons drawn, and commanded to put his hands in the air. He allegedly attempted to retreat back inside at which time he was removed from his wheelchair and forcibly arrested. He was then transported to Walton County Jail. Narcotics and a loaded firearm allegedly located inside the residence in plain view, just inside the front door.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO