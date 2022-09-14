MPD Reports: Violent and disruptive customer arrested; DUI crash; sexual assault; slew of domestic disputes

Read full article on original website
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
nowhabersham.com
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Dirt bikes and 4-wheeler stolen from local business; slew of arrests for DUI; drugs; battery, more
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 1, to Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest- A 46-year-old Marietta man was arrested in the area of H...
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. ZONE 4. Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer...
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and...
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.
Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 2
DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station on Glenwood Road, leaving one of them critically injured.
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Man in wheelchair arrested for aggravated battery/false imprisonment had loaded weapon just inside front door
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 15 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitution. A 34-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant for a domestic dispute that took place on Aug. 11 resulting in charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment (both felonies) and misdemeanor interfering with calls for emergency assistance. The subject, in a wheelchair, was confronted at his front door, with weapons drawn, and commanded to put his hands in the air. He allegedly attempted to retreat back inside at which time he was removed from his wheelchair and forcibly arrested. He was then transported to Walton County Jail. Narcotics and a loaded firearm allegedly located inside the residence in plain view, just inside the front door.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Driver falls asleep at wheel waiting for light to turn green; entering auto suspect arrested following a foot pursuit
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please not an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suicide Attempt –...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
accesswdun.com
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase
The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
Man indicted in 2021 death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
A man accused in the killing of a teenager found at a Gwinnett County park in 2021 was indicted Wednesday, court records...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
eastcobbnews.com
Police: Man arrested after knife threat at East Cobb Wendy’s
Cobb Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a knife at an East Cobb Wendy’s restaurant Monday night. Anthony O’Bryant Brown, 30, whose booking report says he is homeless, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after the incident at the Wendy’s at 2238 Roswell Road, according to his arrest warrant.
Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station; 3 shooters on the run, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning. Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m. Channel 2 Action News was the first local television station...
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
