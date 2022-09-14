ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Trojans extend win streak to four games

Cross High School’s football team won for the fourth straight week, scoring in the final period to edge rival Lake Marion, 14-9, Sept. 16. The win streak is the longest for Cross since 2019. Trojans quarterback Tyler Mungin scored on runs of 11 and 25 yards, with the latter...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Post and Courier

Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups

Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy