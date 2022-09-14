Read full article on original website
Trojans extend win streak to four games
Cross High School’s football team won for the fourth straight week, scoring in the final period to edge rival Lake Marion, 14-9, Sept. 16. The win streak is the longest for Cross since 2019. Trojans quarterback Tyler Mungin scored on runs of 11 and 25 yards, with the latter...
Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups
Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
Andrews overcomes five turnovers to down cross-county rival Waccamaw
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Andrews kept turning the ball over to keep Waccamaw in the game, but in the end, the Yellow Jackets were too much for the Warriors. Andrews downed Waccamaw, 30-16, despite committing five turnovers and 10 penalties at Waccamaw High School on Sept. 16. “We did not...
