Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Staff Talks TLC, Lot Next to Bo-Tiki

The Gulfport Site Plan Review Committee made no official recommendations during its Sept. 15 meeting, but certain proposed developments in their infancy stages received feedback and instructions on next steps. A vacant lot at 3019 Beach Blvd. S. has been targeted for a possible mixed-use development with a two-story building...
GULFPORT, FL
WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL

