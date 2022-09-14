Read full article on original website
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
One percent tax increase on the ballot for Hillsborough County this November
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new office opened in Ybor and the goal is to get your community talking about safe transportation in Hillsborough County. The All for Transportation office is asking people to vote "yes" this November for a one percent sales tax increase. One man who rides...
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
Lakeland restaurant violations
Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Staff Talks TLC, Lot Next to Bo-Tiki
The Gulfport Site Plan Review Committee made no official recommendations during its Sept. 15 meeting, but certain proposed developments in their infancy stages received feedback and instructions on next steps. A vacant lot at 3019 Beach Blvd. S. has been targeted for a possible mixed-use development with a two-story building...
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
1.5-Ton concrete slab crushes construction worker at Port Tampa Bay, killing him
A person was seriously injured in a construction incident in Port Tampa Bay Friday morning.
Critics say St. Pete's homeless population could be targeted by proposal for new sidewalk rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is considering a new rule that some say targets the homeless community. The ordinance proposal to get unpermitted tables off the sidewalks in St. Pete passed its first reading at a council meeting on Thursday. But tables aren’t the only objects that would...
1 person dead after shooting in New Port Richey, deputies warn to avoid the area
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Roads in all directions of SR 52 between Shadow Ridge Blvd and Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey are closed as deputies investigate a homicide, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. So far, deputies have learned through a preliminary investigation that an adult...
Pinellas County Commission to consider beach smoking ban
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It could soon be against the law to smoke cigarettes on Pinellas County beaches. The Pinellas County Commission on Thursday began discussions on what an ordinance change would look like for the county's three beaches: Fort DeSoto, Sand Key and Fred Howard. If enacted, the...
Good Intentions debuts in St. Pete, Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
Ybor City lost its Buffalo Wild Wings, too.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working on
Traffic blocked after train vs semi-truck crash in Lakeland
A semi-truck collided with a train in Lakeland early Sunday morning, according to Polk Fire Rescue.
Neighbors frustrated over ditches flooding in Tampa neighborhood
Neighbors near Palmetto Street in Tampa are frustrated over ongoing issues with their ditches flooding. They told ABC Action News that cars and people are falling into the ditches.
