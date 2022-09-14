ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy

RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin Fair draws thousands

BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
BERLIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
North Haven, CT
North Haven, CT
Sports
WTNH

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
HARTFORD, CT
Wesleyan Argus

The Firing of Catholic Chaplain William J. Wallace Prompts Controversy and Reflection on Campus

Missing this year from his regular spots in the Exley lobby and Usdan patio is former University Catholic Chaplain Father William J. Wallace, better known as Father Bill. In addition to holding weekly mass at Memorial Chapel and providing pastoral care for the Catholic community, he often walked through campus, introducing himself to students and asking how they were doing. Among the Wesleyan community, Wallace is known for his knack for remembering people’s names. He became a mentor, advocate, and friend to numerous students, faculty, and staff members over his seven years as chaplain.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Diving Board#Swimming#Diving Team#Open Championship#Success
biteofthebest.com

Bistro Basque, Milford, CT

Could it have been a decade (gulp!) since I dined at Bistro Basque in Milford? At that time, I had described it as “a hidden gem in the center of Milford.”. The menu, of course, changed; the space had too. We sat outside on a terrace and sipped the Pazos de Lusco Albariño ($52), enjoying the food and company.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
i95 ROCK

Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel

Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
BETHEL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing.  Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
MONTVILLE, CT
zip06.com

Cecile M. (Giguere) Jablonski

Cecile M. (Giguere) Jablonski, 85, a longtime Guilford resident passed away on Sept. 11 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony Jablonski. Born July 16, 1937, in Danielson, she was one of three daughters of the late Arthur Giguere and Alexandrine (Chabot) Giguere.
GUILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy