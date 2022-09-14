Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen Walters
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
NewsTimes
No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy
RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
New Britain Herald
Berlin Fair draws thousands
BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
Wesleyan Argus
The Firing of Catholic Chaplain William J. Wallace Prompts Controversy and Reflection on Campus
Missing this year from his regular spots in the Exley lobby and Usdan patio is former University Catholic Chaplain Father William J. Wallace, better known as Father Bill. In addition to holding weekly mass at Memorial Chapel and providing pastoral care for the Catholic community, he often walked through campus, introducing himself to students and asking how they were doing. Among the Wesleyan community, Wallace is known for his knack for remembering people’s names. He became a mentor, advocate, and friend to numerous students, faculty, and staff members over his seven years as chaplain.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
biteofthebest.com
Bistro Basque, Milford, CT
Could it have been a decade (gulp!) since I dined at Bistro Basque in Milford? At that time, I had described it as “a hidden gem in the center of Milford.”. The menu, of course, changed; the space had too. We sat outside on a terrace and sipped the Pazos de Lusco Albariño ($52), enjoying the food and company.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel
Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing. Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
zip06.com
Cecile M. (Giguere) Jablonski
Cecile M. (Giguere) Jablonski, 85, a longtime Guilford resident passed away on Sept. 11 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony Jablonski. Born July 16, 1937, in Danielson, she was one of three daughters of the late Arthur Giguere and Alexandrine (Chabot) Giguere.
Connecticut parents enraged over high school teacher's 'woke' worksheet: 'Underserving the students'
Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over a "woke" worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher addressing political, gender and racial issues. The worksheet, including terms like "white privilege" and "institutional racism," is drawing swift backlash from parents and members of the Southington High School school board.
Popular discount store opens new location in Connecticut
Homegoods, the popular home decor store, just opened a new location in Ridgefield, Connecticut. If you're like me, you love Homegoods for all of its fantastic home decor goodies. Well, guess what? They've just opened up a brand new store in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
