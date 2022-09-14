Last week’s fundraiser at the Pella Christian vs. PCM football game brought two communities together to support an athlete who lives in both and is recovering from a serious injury. A cash and cards effort collected $12,500 to support the family of Ryan Natelborg, a Pella Christian junior and Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in July. This does not include two separate t-shirt fundraisers and an ongoing GoFundMe to support the former State Qualifying Track and Cross Country athlete on Eagle Lane. Find out how to help the Natelborgs here.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO