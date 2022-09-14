Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Brandon Nemmers, Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director as we talk about the future of the department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Susan Glick with the Kiwanis Club of Indianola about their annual pancake breakfast Saturday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
IN DEPTH: Worldclass Triathlete Joyce Burch
A local woman is one of the finest triathletes in the world in her age group. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Joyce Burch from Pella. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Honoring 9/11 Memories of Lives Lost
First responders from across Marion County gathered on the Knoxville square on Sunday, Sept 11, to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that it’s important to honor all who serve, and that those...
Des Moines Skydivers Head to Knoxville
A site plan was approved for the Des Moines Skydivers at the most recent Board of Supervisors Meeting. The skydivers will be leasing three acres of land at the airport. The club is planning on building a 50×50 foot clubhouse in 2023. The club is relocating from the town of Winterset to Knoxville.
Knoxville Cancer Relay is a Hit
The Knoxville Cancer Relay was a huge success for the many runners on the team. Spirit and enthusiasm was running high as the runners raised funds with their annual run through town. The football was delivered on time for kickoff for the varsity football game between the Knoxville Panthers and...
Elizabeth Ann Rowley
Elizabeth Ann (Hayes) Rowley, 94, formerly of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, September 15th in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Private Graveside Service will be held at t’Lam Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home, Pella, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements.
Edward “Roy” Cooley
Services for Edward L. “Roy” Cooley, 79, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23rd, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola with visitation to be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola American Legion Post #165. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Knoxville Recreation Center Future
RDG, a planning firm out of Des Moines, presented a summary to the Knoxville City Council following a survey into future needs of the Knoxville Recreation Center. Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers noted that funds are currently available for some improvements at the East Park and Veteran’s Park.
Natelborg Fundraiser Last Week Provides Support for Recovery
Last week’s fundraiser at the Pella Christian vs. PCM football game brought two communities together to support an athlete who lives in both and is recovering from a serious injury. A cash and cards effort collected $12,500 to support the family of Ryan Natelborg, a Pella Christian junior and Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in July. This does not include two separate t-shirt fundraisers and an ongoing GoFundMe to support the former State Qualifying Track and Cross Country athlete on Eagle Lane. Find out how to help the Natelborgs here.
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session Monday night at 6:15 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are appointing a new City Clerk/Finance Officer and naming depositories for city funds. The council will also look at approving final costs for the Competine Trail Phase 2 Project and...
Knoxville Volleyball Goes 3-2 At Bondurant-Farrar On Saturday
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad went 3-2 at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational on Saturday, losing both matches to the host Blue Jays while defeating Dallas Center-Grimes twice and Atlantic. The Panthers have not had things easy the past couple of weeks seeing several ranked teams and getting off track, but Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports after last week’s loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont the girls came out much better in the Thursday quad at Des Moines Christian.
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Partnering for Mentoring Women Event
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop later this month. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District. The Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 7:45 to 11am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Orchard Hills Dr, Norwalk. Find registration information with this story on KNIAKRLS.com.
Kiwanis Club of Indianola Pancake Breakfast Tomorrow
The Kiwanis Club of Indianola is holding their 55th annual Pancake Day fundraiser tomorrow, hosting the community for pancakes, sausages, coffee, and more. Susan Glick with Kiwanis tells KNIA News the fundraiser supports the many programs Kiwanis puts on, including sponsoring a Miracle League team, playgrounds, and food drives in the community.
Beulah Blom
Beulah Blom, 87, of Pella, Iowa passed away Friday at the Pella Regional Health Center in Pella. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1:30 pm Second Reformed Church in Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Visitation will also be on Tuesday from noon until service time at the Second Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be designated for Hospice of Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Burger and Beats Tomorrow at Webb Shadle
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville will be hosting a special event tomorrow . The event is a Craft Show – Burger and Beats Event slated from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Head Librarian JoEllen Glick says it’s their annual Fall Craft Show and the fundraising event will benefit the library. The craft event is brought to you be Celeste Crafty Corner. Luke Farland will be playing music from 11-1. It’s the fourth year for the event.
Indianola City Council to Discuss Major Site Plans
The Indianola City Council meets in a regular and special study session Monday. The council will consider the approval of purchasing just over $2 million in capital loan notes, in addition to the major site plan additions of a car wash at 1807 N Jefferson Way, and a bank at 1401 N Jefferson Way. In the study session, the council will discuss the North 6th Street and E Girard Avenue area plan, and receive a presentation regarding the Water Resource Recovery Facilities by Simpson College students. The regular meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers in Indianola City Hall.
Indianola 2nd at Waukee Tournament
Indianola placed 2nd at the Waukee Volleyball Invitational Saturday. The #7 in 4A Indians navigated a field filled with 4A and 5A teams, and defeated Des Moines Lincoln, #11 in 5A Waukee, and Sergeant Bluff Luton. They also fell to Waukee in pool play and lost to #4 in 5A Ankeny in the finals 25-20, 26-24.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Pleasantville Homecoming is Friday
Pleasantville’s Homecoming 2022 will be held Friday, September 23rd with kickoff slated for 7 pm against Central Decatur. It marks a good time for the school to show their new football facility to the public and their alumni. The Homecoming Parade in Pleasantville will be Thursday, September 22nd at...
