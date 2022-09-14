Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Discuss Major Site Plans
The Indianola City Council meets in a regular and special study session Monday. The council will consider the approval of purchasing just over $2 million in capital loan notes, in addition to the major site plan additions of a car wash at 1807 N Jefferson Way, and a bank at 1401 N Jefferson Way. In the study session, the council will discuss the North 6th Street and E Girard Avenue area plan, and receive a presentation regarding the Water Resource Recovery Facilities by Simpson College students. The regular meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers in Indianola City Hall.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Kinnick: The Documentary
Kinnick: The Documentary is showing at the Pella Cinemas, starting today. Producer and Narrator Scott Siepker discusses the film about an Iowa legend. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council to Hold Hearings for Loans Tuesday
The Pella City Council will hold public hearings for the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes for multiple projects at their meeting Tuesday. The council will consider the financing for the Monroe and Prairie Street reconstruction projects for up to $1.6 million, while $2.2 million will be used for the purpose of fulfilling the city’s financial obligation for the Prairie Ridge Commercial Development Area. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex and online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Brandon Nemmers, Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director as we talk about the future of the department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session Monday night at 6:15 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are appointing a new City Clerk/Finance Officer and naming depositories for city funds. The council will also look at approving final costs for the Competine Trail Phase 2 Project and...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Partnering for Mentoring Women Event
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop later this month. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District. The Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 7:45 to 11am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Orchard Hills Dr, Norwalk. Find registration information with this story on KNIAKRLS.com.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Courthouse Sidewalk Project
Sidewalk work around the Marion County Courthouse is expected to be completed at the end of this week. According to Chris Nesteby, Facilities Director for Marion County, a person fell a year ago on the old bricks around the courthouse. The Marion County Board of Supervisors voted in the Spring of 2022 to get rid of the bricks. Cement is replacing the bricks around the courthouse.
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
kniakrls.com
Elizabeth Ann Rowley
Elizabeth Ann (Hayes) Rowley, 94, formerly of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, September 15th in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Private Graveside Service will be held at t’Lam Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home, Pella, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Des Moines Skydivers Head to Knoxville
A site plan was approved for the Des Moines Skydivers at the most recent Board of Supervisors Meeting. The skydivers will be leasing three acres of land at the airport. The club is planning on building a 50×50 foot clubhouse in 2023. The club is relocating from the town of Winterset to Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Worldclass Triathlete Joyce Burch
A local woman is one of the finest triathletes in the world in her age group. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Joyce Burch from Pella. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department K-9 Program Fundraising Ongoing
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are continuing to take donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Recreation Center Future
RDG, a planning firm out of Des Moines, presented a summary to the Knoxville City Council following a survey into future needs of the Knoxville Recreation Center. Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers noted that funds are currently available for some improvements at the East Park and Veteran’s Park.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
kniakrls.com
Honoring 9/11 Memories of Lives Lost
First responders from across Marion County gathered on the Knoxville square on Sunday, Sept 11, to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that it’s important to honor all who serve, and that those...
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
kniakrls.com
Natelborg Fundraiser Last Week Provides Support for Recovery
Last week’s fundraiser at the Pella Christian vs. PCM football game brought two communities together to support an athlete who lives in both and is recovering from a serious injury. A cash and cards effort collected $12,500 to support the family of Ryan Natelborg, a Pella Christian junior and Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in July. This does not include two separate t-shirt fundraisers and an ongoing GoFundMe to support the former State Qualifying Track and Cross Country athlete on Eagle Lane. Find out how to help the Natelborgs here.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
kniakrls.com
Edward “Roy” Cooley
Services for Edward L. “Roy” Cooley, 79, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23rd, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola with visitation to be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola American Legion Post #165. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior
Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
