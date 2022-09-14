Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar
A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. “Today...
hunker.com
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo
The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
TODAY.com
Brittany Snow and 'Selling the OC' husband Tyler Stanaland call it quits
"Pitch Perfect" star Brittany Snow and her husband of two years, "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland, are calling it quits. In an Instagram post on Sept. 14, Snow and Stanaland shared the same statement and photo, which featured them sitting in what appeared to be a subway car. "After...
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen's son gives a review of Cher and it's hilarious
Watch what happens when Andy Cohen introduces his 3-year-old son, Ben, to pop icon Cher. In an Instagram video on Sept. 16, Cohen announces that he and Ben started their morning with a Cher-heavy playlist. “What do you think of Cher?” Cohen asks. “She was a singer,” a tiny...
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth wrote to a North Dakota woman every year on their shared birthday
Queen Elizabeth II touched many people throughout her lifetime, including one woman thousands of miles away who shared her birthday. Like the queen, Adele Hankey, 96, of Park River, North Dakota, was born April 21, 1926. That bond served as the basis for their unlikely relationship when they became pen pals. The correspondence began when Hankey wrote the queen a letter when she was crowned in 1953, prompting the queen to send back a birthday card.
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
TODAY.com
Anne Hathaway channels ‘Devil Wears Prada’ at NY Fashion Week
Anne Hathaway channeled her iconic role from “The Devil Wears Prada” at New York Fashion Week. The actor, whose entire look was oddly familiar to fans of the movie, sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.Sept. 15, 2022.
TODAY.com
See Sarah Michelle Gellar in rare photo with daughter Charlotte
Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte. On Sept. 14, the duo posed for pictures at a screening for Gellar’s new dark teen comedy, “Do Revenge.” The original Netflix film follows two high school students — played by Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes — as they seek retaliation against each other’s bullies.
How To Design Your Nursery Like Joanna Gaines
If you have a little one on the way and are in need of some inspiration for your nursery, take a cue from the classic look of Joanna Gaines' baby's room.
Dormify Founders Karen & Amanda Zuckerman's Decorating Dos And Don'ts – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview, the founders of Dormify share practical tips for how students can get the most from their space — and mistakes to avoid, too.
architecturaldigest.com
Conan O’Brien Buys Cape Cod Style Carpinteria Home for $23 Million
Late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien is swapping his longtime Carpinteria home for a new dwelling in the coastal California city. After seven years of ownership, the comedian listed his 2,142-square-foot beachside home with a $16.5 million ask earlier this summer. Dirt reports that O’Brien just shelled out $23 million to upgrade to a 3,476-square-foot abode with sweeping ocean and mountain vistas.
TODAY.com
Matt Smith: Prince Harry called me ‘granddad’ after ‘Crown’ role
Actor Matt Smith, who famously played Prince Philip in the Netflix series “The Crown,” talks about his real-life interactions with members of the royal family. He also opens up about his most-recent role as Daemon Targaryen on “House of the Dragon.”Sept. 15, 2022.
TODAY.com
Nick Cannon announces the arrival of his 9th child
Nick Cannon is a dad once more. The “Masked Singer” host announced in an Instagram post Sept. 14 that he welcomed a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” he captioned a picture of him and Cole with their baby. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dutchess County Home Where Midcentury Modernism Meets Japanese-Inspired Architecture
At the beginning of 2020, interior designer Brygida Michon and her husband, Neil Rajpal, had just moved back from Paris to New York, and were looking for a tranquil home away from home outside of the city. Since they were frequently heading up to the Beacon area to rent a cabin for the weekend, they decided to search there. When they laid eyes on The Falls, a 1960s midcentury modern home with Japanese architectural influences, they instantly fell in love.
Before and After: HGTV’s “Love It or List It” Turns Designer Hilary Farr from Star to Client
After years of redesigning the houses of others, HGTV star Hilary Farr decided to put her skills to the ultimate test. In the latest episode of “Love It or List It,” the designer opted to renovate her own recently purchased home. Along the way, she had to impress co-host David Visentin, who was skeptical of the cramped house and encouraged her to list it and buy a different property nearby.
TODAY.com
Dolly Parton responds to '9 to 5' co-star Jane Fonda cancer diagnosis
Dolly Parton will always love Jane Fonda. Parton, one of America's national treasures, spoke to TODAY Wednesday in the wake of the her former "9 to 5" co-star's cancer diagnosis, and expressed sympathy and genuine dismay. Fonda revealed on Instagram on Sept. 2 that she'd been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma,...
