FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen Walters
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
NewsTimes
Danbury rolls over Stamford behind eight rushing TDs, four by John Bardin
DANBURY — Stamford football kept turning the ball over and Danbury kept taking advantage, scoring on short fields. Stamford turned the ball over six times and Danbury capitalized, scoring on the ensuing possession four times on the way to a 54-27 FCIAC victory on Friday night. “Last game and...
NewsTimes
No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy
RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
NewsTimes
Kilmartin, DeMarco spark St. Joseph defense in win over Staples
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. TRUMBULL—With each play Jack Kilmartin and Ryan DeMarco made for the St. Joseph defense, you could sense their teammates getting more and more energized. Kilmartin, DeMarco and the rest of the St. Joseph defense swarmed Staples all afternoon,...
New Britain Herald
No. 7 Southington football looking for revenge tonight after 2021 loss to Hall
SOUTHINGTON – A season ago the Southington Blue Knights lost to Hall 27-19 which was the first time since 2013 Hall came out on the right side of the scoreboard. The teams have played each other annually for more than a decade, and Southington had consistently dominated this matchup each season. A year removed from the loss, the Blue Knights want to get back to the way things used to be on Friday night when they host the Titans in Week 2.
Eyewitness News
Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington
There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
biteofthebest.com
Bistro Basque, Milford, CT
Could it have been a decade (gulp!) since I dined at Bistro Basque in Milford? At that time, I had described it as “a hidden gem in the center of Milford.”. The menu, of course, changed; the space had too. We sat outside on a terrace and sipped the Pazos de Lusco Albariño ($52), enjoying the food and company.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel
Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
NBC Connecticut
At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island
At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost
When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game
RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
AdWeek
Former WFSB Reporter Erin Edwards Leaves Local TV to Work in Local Government
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WFSB reporter Erin Edwards has joined the city of Danbury, Ct., as a communications advisor and spokesperson. Edwards, who now goes...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
zip06.com
Salt Island Rescue Calls Down
Signage is now in place on the roads leading to Salt Island warning of danger posed by the water around the island. An emergency official said that rescues have slowed down as Fall approaches. At a Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting on Aug. 25, First Selectman John Hall informed the...
