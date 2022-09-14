Parent and staff member voice concerns following reported social media threat

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday night, Sept. 13, a social media post involving Victoria West High School circulated among individuals. The photo shared via Snapchat appears to be a duplicate of the photo involved in the Uvalde shooting.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to students and staff at this time, however some parents have decided to pick up their children from campus this morning through the afternoon.

This morning, law enforcement informed the public that they placed additional deputy sheriffs on campus as a precautionary measure.

According to a parent and a staff member at Victoria West High School, they were originally unaware of what was going on regarding the potential threat.

“Teachers at West did not receive an email and had no idea what was going on,” said a Victoria West High School staff member.

A parent, who wishes to remain unidentified, also voiced their concerns.

“The kids were made aware of the incident before the parents were,” said one parent.

VCSO Sheriff Justin Marr provided an update on an investigation that took place following the social media threat. Based on the investigation, the social media post has been identified as one that has been circulating on the internet and other social media platforms in multiple jurisdictions in Texas and around the country.

Officials have reassured the community that there is no active threat to the school at this time. They also stated school and law enforcement will resume normal operations in a 9:40 a.m. update.

You can read the original post below:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit