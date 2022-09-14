ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Christopher Tyrone Crawford

Funeral service is at 2pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Center with Rev. David Mitchell officiating. Interment is at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. He was a 1992 graduate of Center High School. He got his Chef Certification at Panola College. At an early age he joined...
CENTER, TX
Gracie Slocum Crowned 2022 Dragon Homecoming Queen

September 16, 2022 (Photo Albums - Parade, Coronation) - The Shelbyville Dragon's homecoming coronation ceremony ended with Gracie Slocum crowned the 2022 queen. The 2021 Homecoming Queen Neera Smith placed the crown on the new reigning queen. Slocum was escorted by Ashton Bragg. Additional announcements included football sweetheart Gracie Leach,...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Regular Meeting, Sept. 19 Agenda

September 16, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of September 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
JOAQUIN, TX
Dragons Flatten Jaguars in 61-0 Homecoming Football Win

The Shelbyville Dragons varsity football team improved their season record to 3-1 with a lopsided 61-0 win over the KIPP Generations Collegiate Jaguars. KIPP (1-3) is a public charter high school from the Houston area. The Dragons scored early and often and they scored all 61 of their points in...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Sept. 21 Agenda

September 16, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 21st day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
City of Timpson Notice of Council Meeting, Sept. 20 Agenda

September 15, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the City of Timpson will be held on the 20th day of September, 2022 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TIMPSON, TX
