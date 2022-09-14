Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
linknky.com
Principal sleeps on roof to celebrate meeting PTA membership goal
Burlington Elementary School hosted its monthly community event Thursday night where families and friends come together to read, learn and connect. This month’s theme was “glampout,” and families were encouraged to bring a tent to participate in the learning process with their kids. The event was created...
linknky.com
Fairgrounds become ‘Candyland’ for senior picnic
Boone County hosted a sold-out senior picnic on Wednesday as the 4-H fairgrounds were transformed into Candyland. The crowd of residents ages 55 and older was smaller than previous years. According to Boone County Public Information Officer Chris Courtney, the limit was placed at 600 tickets versus the 1,000-plus tickets sold in previous years.
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
linknky.com
Beechwood-CovCath highlights high school/college football weekend here
For the first time this season, no Northern Kentucky team plays a Thursday game this week. Although we didn’t know that until two days ago when the Newport-Cincinnati College Prep Academy game was rescheduled from Thursday to Friday with all the rest of the local games. So here we go with this weekend’s previews.
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
hhsjournalism.com
It’s not good, it’s not bad, it’s just different: Exciting intercultural experience of a Highlands High School student.
Sasha Tsymbal is a new exchange student from Russia and she will live in Fort Thomas, Kentucky for a year. It’s a new experience for her and Highlands High School as well. AFS is an intercultural program that helps students from different countries to know a new culture, customs, and traditions of a new world for them. More than 100 countries participate in this program. It has offices all over the world. The USA has been taking part in this for a long period. More than 424,000 people have gone abroad with AFS and over 100,000 former AFS students live in the U.S. Every year families accept foreign students into their lives and help them in their new experiences.
mixonline.com
Princeton Pike Church of God Embraces Immersive with L-ISA
Sometimes, you just have to make the leap of faith. Princeton Pike Church of God, in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton, Ohio, has been around since 1928, and its worship spaces have continually grown over the years. But by the time the congregation began meeting in its newest sanctuary—nearly 3,000 seats in 2001—it had become clear that its sound reinforcement systems were not keeping up. So, this year, as part of a sweeping upgrade of all its campus audio facilities, Princeton Pike Church of God chose to adopt L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology for its main auditorium.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: From Reds’ ball boy stepping up, to top Mr. Football candidate, to pickleball
If you didn’t catch the Reds game the other day, and to be snarky about this, why would you? But maybe you should have. Recent Highlands grad and top pitcher for the Bluebirds, Abe Hils, was finishing up his first year as a Reds ball boy and took over the telecast. After making a nice play on a ball hit down the right field line, Abe was interviewed by Reds broadcaster Jim Day and was able to thank Joey Votto for something that happened exactly six years to the day. That’s when Hils, then a Ft. Thomas grade schooler, tracked down a Votto home run in the right-center field upper deck.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
Fox 19
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
linknky.com
Friday NKY football Round-Up: Campbell Co. picks up win over Conner
LINK nky’s round-up of Friday night’s high school football games. For our coverage of the Beechwood-Covington Catholic game, click here. For our coverage of the Lloyd-Bishop Brossart game, click here. Correction: An earlier version of this story included a headline that said that Campbell Co. evened its record,...
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
spectrumnews1.com
One of these two will be Florence's first new mayor in more than two decades
FLORENCE, Ky. — The retail center of northern Kentucky, the city of Florence, will have a new mayor for the first time in a long time. Current Mayor Diane Whalen is not seeking re-election after 24 years in office, instead opting for retirement. There is much common ground, and...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
