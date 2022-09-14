ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks on My Radar This Week

This video dives into Axon Enterprise (AXON -1.52%)...
Motley Fool

FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?

FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

Investor fears about slowing global growth were confirmed by a FedEx financial update, causing broader markets to fall. Boeing does best during times of economic growth, when airlines are flush with cash and can afford to invest in new airplanes. A downturn would come at a tough time for Boeing,...
Motley Fool

Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Was Struggling Again Today

FedEx spooked Wall Street today with a weak earnings report. Cybersecurity stocks have continued to report strong growth. Higher interest rates are the greatest risk for Palo Alto stock in the near term.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Stood Strong Despite the Nasdaq's Friday Fall

The Nasdaq was dropping again Friday, extending its sizable losses for the week. Alaunos Therapeutics bounced back from a big decline Thursday.
Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Nike or Lululemon?

Nike is less risky and might ride through a recession more easily.
Motley Fool

3 Reliable Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Generate Passive Income in Retirement

Union Pacific is a safe long-term source of income for investors. NextEra Energy stock is near its all-time high, but still looks like a good buy. Essential Utilities has a simple business model that produces steady cash flows.
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

EPR Properties Trust's dividend yield has risen on tenant concerns. Medical Properties Trust's payout has jumped due to the effect of rising interest rates. Despite those issues, both REITs have the liquidity to continue paying their dividends and executing their strategies.
Motley Fool

I Keep My Savings Account Balance as Low as I Can. Here's Why

Keeping too much in savings could mean missing out on opportunities to do better things with the money. Having a savings account is important, but I don't want to keep too much money in it. There's a downside to having too large a balance in a savings account. My investment...
Motley Fool

Will This Cryptocurrency Be the STEPN of 2023?

In 2022, the concept of move-to-earn gaming became a compelling investment thesis for the crypto community and propelled STEPN to impressive gains. The concept of interoperability, which has emerged as a huge issue in the blockchain world, could provide a similar type of investment thesis in 2023. Cosmos may have...
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

Demand for Apple's new iPhone appear to be exceeding expectations. Apple could see better profit margins if more consumers choose to upgrade to the pricier iPhone 14 Pro model.
Motley Fool

Why Porsche's IPO Changes Little About the Company

Volkswagen is using the money raised by the IPO to help fund the electrification of its lineup. The IPO returns some control of the automaker to Porsche's founding family, whose own holding company controls a majority stake in VW. Investors should see what develops. Sports car stocks are highly...
Motley Fool

Why Skillz Is Falling Hard Yet Again

Fears of a recession are hitting the stocks of companies that rely on digital advertising. Skillz is suffering as both user engagement and its numbers of paying players are declining.
Motley Fool

Down 25%, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Several of Microsoft's segments are under pressure today. Focus on cash flow and market share, which are both excellent.
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2024?

Shiba Inu proved the impossible possible by skyrocketing more than 121,000,000% in less than 10 months in 2021. To make a run at $0.001 would require that three catalysts go Shiba Inu's way. Despite SHIB's popularity, it looks to be all bark and no bite.
