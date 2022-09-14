ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Grove City Central Crossing can't hang with Lewis Center Olentangy

Lewis Center Olentangy tipped and eventually toppled Grove City Central Crossing 41-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. In recent action on September 2, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Lancaster and Grove City Central Crossing took on Galloway Westland on September 2 at Grove City Central Crossing High School. For more, click here.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24

MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
richlandsource.com

Richland County Juvenile Court receives $843K in annual grant award

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Juvenile Court has been awarded $843,385 through an annual state grant program aimed at diverting juvenile offenders from the Ohio Department of Youth Services. The Reasoned and Equitable Community and Local Alternative to the Incarceration of Minors (RECLAIM) grant is for the state's fiscal year,...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland uses explosive start to detonate Mt. Vernon

Ashland was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 53-7 victory over Mt. Vernon in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Ashland a 20-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Gardner
richlandsource.com

RCDG asks county commissioners to fund NYE fireworks show

MANSFIELD -- The date looms three and half months away, but the Richland County Development Group is already planning for another New Year's Eve Bash on the square in downtown Mansfield. Chairwoman Jessica Dulle and Chuck Hahn of the RCDG holiday lights committee approached Richland County Commissioners on Thursday, asking...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario Recreation Dept announces family-friendly events

ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation Department will be sponsored three upcoming events offering fun for the whole family. The Honkin' Haulin' Hands-On Trucks event is Sunday, October 2 at Marshall Park. The free event will feature vehicles including a school bus, fire truck, police car, trash truck and more. Kids will get to explore the vehicles and receive hats, "driver's licenses" and key chains.
ONTARIO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#West Park#Violent Crime
richlandsource.com

Timberlane Finish Solutions opens Longview Avenue building

MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse. Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.
GREENWICH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
richlandsource.com

Tiffin Calvert rolls like thunder over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Tiffin Calvert's performance in a 44-14 destruction of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Tiffin Calvert opened with a 31-14...
FREMONT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy