richlandsource.com
Grove City Central Crossing can't hang with Lewis Center Olentangy
Lewis Center Olentangy tipped and eventually toppled Grove City Central Crossing 41-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. In recent action on September 2, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Lancaster and Grove City Central Crossing took on Galloway Westland on September 2 at Grove City Central Crossing High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wooster man hurt after flipped tanker closes U.S. 30 in Ashland & Wayne counties
At 12:56 p.m., ODOT issued the following press release: US 30 eastbound, at S Elyria Rd, has one lane open to traffic. US 30 westbound still remains closed to traffic. Crews are still working to clear the incident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the area and to seek an alternate route.
richlandsource.com
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
richlandsource.com
Quick jolt prompts Brunswick to power past Euclid
Brunswick rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 44-13 win over Euclid in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Brunswick a 14-0 lead over Euclid.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Juvenile Court receives $843K in annual grant award
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Juvenile Court has been awarded $843,385 through an annual state grant program aimed at diverting juvenile offenders from the Ohio Department of Youth Services. The Reasoned and Equitable Community and Local Alternative to the Incarceration of Minors (RECLAIM) grant is for the state's fiscal year,...
richlandsource.com
Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39
MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
richlandsource.com
Ashland uses explosive start to detonate Mt. Vernon
Ashland was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 53-7 victory over Mt. Vernon in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Ashland a 20-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder pockets slim win over Richwood North Union
Plain City Jonathan Alder posted a narrow 31-28 win over Richwood North Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Richwood North Union.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Warsaw River View knocks out Byesville Meadowbrook
No quarter was granted as Warsaw River View blunted Byesville Meadowbrook's plans 39-28 in Ohio high school football on September 16. The first quarter gave Warsaw River View a 11-0 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.
richlandsource.com
RCDG asks county commissioners to fund NYE fireworks show
MANSFIELD -- The date looms three and half months away, but the Richland County Development Group is already planning for another New Year's Eve Bash on the square in downtown Mansfield. Chairwoman Jessica Dulle and Chuck Hahn of the RCDG holiday lights committee approached Richland County Commissioners on Thursday, asking...
richlandsource.com
Ontario Recreation Dept announces family-friendly events
ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation Department will be sponsored three upcoming events offering fun for the whole family. The Honkin' Haulin' Hands-On Trucks event is Sunday, October 2 at Marshall Park. The free event will feature vehicles including a school bus, fire truck, police car, trash truck and more. Kids will get to explore the vehicles and receive hats, "driver's licenses" and key chains.
richlandsource.com
Nowhere to hide: Port Clinton dominates Toledo Rogers from start to finish
Port Clinton tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Toledo Rogers 47-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. Port Clinton stormed in front of Toledo Rogers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Cleveland Glenville doesn't allow Cleveland Collinwood a point
Cleveland Glenville played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 20-0 verdict over Cleveland Collinwood in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on September 2 , Cleveland Glenville squared off with Avon in a football game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Dover
Steubenville shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Dover 29-13 on September 16 in Ohio football action. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Dover after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Timberlane Finish Solutions opens Longview Avenue building
MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse. Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley passes stress test against New Lexington
Dresden Tri-Valley tipped and eventually toppled New Lexington 23-12 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 7-0 lead over New Lexington.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Richmond Edison pushes past Steubenville Catholic Central
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Steubenville Catholic Central as it was blanked 34-0 by Richmond Edison during this Ohio football game. Richmond Edison breathed fire in front of Steubenville Catholic Central 34-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Navarre Fairless delivers smashing punch to stump Orrville
Navarre Fairless controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-14 win against Orrville in Ohio high school football action on September 16. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 7-0 lead over Orrville.
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Calvert rolls like thunder over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Tiffin Calvert's performance in a 44-14 destruction of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 16. Tiffin Calvert opened with a 31-14...
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Carey bowls over Buckeye Central
There was no tuning necessary, Carey opened in perfect harmony while drumming Buckeye Central with a strong start in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Carey a 14-0 lead over Buckeye Central.
