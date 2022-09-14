ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: what people really think

Following the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews yesterday, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple product to go under the microscope. It’s not a massive update over the Series 7, bringing in a chip that’s very much the same as the last one, a design that’s also the same (read: no square edges). It does come with new sensors to power additional health-focused features, but are those enough?
Digital Trends

LG DualUp review: the ultimate dual-monitor setup?

“The LG DualUp's odd aspect ratio makes it an excellent secondary monitor.”. Having a secondary monitor flipped vertically is a solution more and more people are trying out. That’s the exact setup the LG DualUp thrives in, despite being a monitor unlike any other that exists. Contents. Should you...
Digital Trends

If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately

Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
Digital Trends

Move over, Apple — Camo’s update takes on Continuity Camera

Reincubate Camo has come out swinging against Apple’s Continuity Camera technology with a slew of new controls you won’t find anywhere else. These include variable frame rates, intelligent zoom technology, and video stabilization improvements. Many of these go well beyond anything Apple offers in MacOS Ventura. You may...
Digital Trends

How to change your username on Twitch

When Twitch first began, your username was largely cast in stone, difficult to change without deleting your entire account and starting over. Several years ago, Twitch made the welcome change to allow account holders to change their usernames on demand. This is particularly helpful for those who are streaming or want to stream and would prefer a more marketable username.
Digital Trends

What we want to see from Amazon’s fall event

If you’re thinking about investing in smart home technology, now is one of the best times to see what one of the biggest names in consumer tech has planned for the near (and not-so-near) future of web-connected gear. The big brand in question is Amazon, and the company’s fall hardware event is soon upon us, although exactly when is still to be determined.
Digital Trends

HP Envy 16 review: creative performance for less

“The HP Envy 16 is beautiful, powerful, and surprisingly affordable laptop for content creators.”. HP’s Envy line lands in a unique space. These are premium laptops through and through, and often have the performance to back that up for content creators. Contents. However, they aren’t as expensive as machines...
Digital Trends

This new gaming monitor has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna

The Taiwanese brand ASRock is getting more into the gaming market, now introducing its first gaming monitors, one with a never-before-seen integrated Wi-Fi antenna feature on such a product. The Phantom gaming monitors include the PG34WQ15R2B and PG27FF1A models, but the first is the one with the integrated antenna. This...
Digital Trends

The best VR headsets

Virtual reality finally seems to be reaching a time when everyone should be taking a closer look, and the best VR headsets are the best way to do it. The number of intriguing games is skyrocketing, and there are plenty of great VR headsets to choose from. The challenge is finding the system that's right for you.
Digital Trends

Quest Pro: Everything we know about Meta’s next big VR headset

Meta’s next-generation VR headset is coming in October, and it’s almost certain to be called the Quest Pro, a new type of head-mounted display from the world’s most popular virtual reality hardware manufacturer. Several previews have been shared by Meta, so we know roughly what to expect,...
Digital Trends

iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan

Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
Digital Trends

Intel Arc Alchemist may let you overclock virtually for free

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards continue to surprise us in many ways prior to their actual release. This time, a new teaser from an interview with Intel fellow Tom Petersen reveals some more information about the GPUs, including their overclocking capabilities. According to Petersen, Intel Arc might be unexpectedly good...
Digital Trends

The best voice-recording apps for Android and iPhone

Voice recording is a nifty feature available on almost every smartphone. However, system recorders sometimes offer limited functionality, and while they serve the purpose of some consumers, there are folks who want more out of an audio-recording app. Thankfully, there are a plethora of apps for both iOS and Android that can help you record high-quality audio.
Digital Trends

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5

Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Digital Trends

Ads won’t ruin your iPhone’s App Store — they may actually improve it

Apple sent out a note this week to app developers confirming that more advertising could be coming to the iPhone App Store in time for the holiday season. With the amount of advertising that already permeates the modern internet, the news has raised concerns that iPhone owners may soon find themselves wading through a sea of ads before they can find the app they’re looking for.
Digital Trends

How to sort your data in Google Sheets

Google Sheets is a remarkably powerful and convenient tool for collecting and analyzing data, but sometimes it can be hard to understand what that raw data means. One of the best ways to see the big picture is to sort it to help bring the most important information to the top, showing which is the largest or smallest value relative to the rest.
Digital Trends

The 7 best Macs of all time

Apple has been in the computer business since the very beginning. Over the years there have been some absolute classics, going right back to the company’s first product, the Apple I, in 1976. Yet it was with the Macintosh line that Apple’s computers really found their feet. They’ve been...
Digital Trends

1More’s SonoFlow set a new benchmark for $100 wireless headphones

1More’s SonoFlow set a new benchmark for $100 wireless headphones. Do you have to spend a lot to get really good sound in a pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones? No, you don’t, and 1More proves it with its latest pair, the SonoFlow. For $100 — or less — you get a fair bit to work with for every dollar you spend on them.
Digital Trends

How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen

The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
Digital Trends

The best Alexa Routines for every lifestyle

If you’re unfamiliar with Alexa routines, they’re a series of tasks that Alexa can do by only saying one phrase. For instance, instead of telling Alexa to turn off lights, turn on music, and turn on the TV, you can say something along the lines of “Alexa, movie time,” and the assistant will perform all those tasks for you.
