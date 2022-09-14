ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gilavalleycentral.net

Crash occurs during road work on 8th Street

THATCHER — A misunderstanding of hand signals, and not seeing road crews, led to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 12, while Graham County road crews were placing a layer of tar on 8th Street, limiting traffic to one lane with flaggers. The driver of...
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family

SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
SAN LORENZO, CA
gilaherald.com

Tri County Materials found liable in Morenci mine fatality

SAFFORD – The final fatality report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration regarding the Jan. 28 death of Monroe Caston Jr., 56, in a cement mixer crash at Freeport McMoRan’s Morenci Operations mine site listed Caston’s employer, Tri County Materials, a ready mix concrete supplier in Safford, liable for the crash.
MORENCI, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Prank results in another lockdown of Willcox schools

WILLCOX — Willcox schools went into lockdown for the second time in three days Thursday, following a threat made against the schools. Willcox Police conducted a sweep of the buildings and found no credible threat and investigation found the threats originated from Casa Grande. Working with Casa Grande Police,...
WILLCOX, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Radio auction raises $9K for Safford Library

THATCHER — The Gila Valley came out in support of the Safford City-Graham County Library even more this year than last year. The second annual Friends of the Library Radio Auction was simulcast on Kat Kountry 94.5 FM and KATO 1230 AM Friday morning, and auctioneer Brooks Knight was able to raise more than $9,300 that will help with a number of items, including purchases of books and multi-media items, as well as pay for programming at the library.
SAFFORD, AZ

