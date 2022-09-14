THATCHER — The Gila Valley came out in support of the Safford City-Graham County Library even more this year than last year. The second annual Friends of the Library Radio Auction was simulcast on Kat Kountry 94.5 FM and KATO 1230 AM Friday morning, and auctioneer Brooks Knight was able to raise more than $9,300 that will help with a number of items, including purchases of books and multi-media items, as well as pay for programming at the library.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO