gilavalleycentral.net
Crash occurs during road work on 8th Street
THATCHER — A misunderstanding of hand signals, and not seeing road crews, led to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 12, while Graham County road crews were placing a layer of tar on 8th Street, limiting traffic to one lane with flaggers. The driver of...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family
SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
gilaherald.com
Tri County Materials found liable in Morenci mine fatality
SAFFORD – The final fatality report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration regarding the Jan. 28 death of Monroe Caston Jr., 56, in a cement mixer crash at Freeport McMoRan’s Morenci Operations mine site listed Caston’s employer, Tri County Materials, a ready mix concrete supplier in Safford, liable for the crash.
gilavalleycentral.net
Prank results in another lockdown of Willcox schools
WILLCOX — Willcox schools went into lockdown for the second time in three days Thursday, following a threat made against the schools. Willcox Police conducted a sweep of the buildings and found no credible threat and investigation found the threats originated from Casa Grande. Working with Casa Grande Police,...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
Parents of 7-year-old boy who brought guns to school won't face charges
The parents of the Cochise Elementary School child who brought two guns and ammunition to school won't face charges.
gilavalleycentral.net
Radio auction raises $9K for Safford Library
THATCHER — The Gila Valley came out in support of the Safford City-Graham County Library even more this year than last year. The second annual Friends of the Library Radio Auction was simulcast on Kat Kountry 94.5 FM and KATO 1230 AM Friday morning, and auctioneer Brooks Knight was able to raise more than $9,300 that will help with a number of items, including purchases of books and multi-media items, as well as pay for programming at the library.
