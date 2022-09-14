Read full article on original website
Georgia woman attempting to feed homeless man gets police called on her: 'I had to do what was right'
Jo Ortega knew she "had to do what was right" when an Atlanta Popeyes employee refused to sell her food and called the police while she was trying to feed a homeless man. Fearing arrest, Ortega stood her ground until she was ultimately able to order food for the man.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ohio man accused of murder after leaving 1-year-old in hot car, police say
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of intentionally leaving his 1-year-old son in a hot car for nearly five hours, leading to the toddler’s death, authorities said. Landon Scott Parrott, 19, of New Philadelphia, was charged with murder, endangering children and involuntary manslaughter, according to...
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year
A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on Philadelphia home's front lawn, police say
A Philadelphia man was found dead on his front lawn after being "ambushed and executed," police say. Officers responded to a home around 12:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old father of seven dead. Witnesses told investigators that a black Sedan parked...
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia
Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Shooting at an Oregon shopping center leaves at least two people dead, police say
(CNN) -- A shooting at a shopping center in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening has left at least two people dead, police said. The shooter is also believed to be dead. The Bend Police Department responded to the Forum Shopping Center shortly after 7 p.m. after several people called 911 reporting shots fired, the department said in an emergency alert Sunday night. Investigators believe a shooter began firing in the parking lot before entering a Safeway grocery store in the shopping center, police said. One person was shot inside the entrance and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local...
Iowa man accused of decapitating woman allegedly had 'Satanic' goat's head in his home
OSAGE, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman whose skull was discovered in a state park last year. According to the criminal complaint, on July 12, 2021, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a teenager found a human skull at the Greenbelt River Trail Park. A deputy reportedly responded to the scene and recovered the skull.
Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 for hours, leaves 5 injured
The wreck, which involved five vehicles, was reported south of Fayetteville Road shortly before 10 a.m. and shut down all southbound lanes for several hours.
Portland-area mayor's home targeted by arson suspect who allegedly set fire by garage, fled scene
Authorities are investigating an arson case reported at the home of the mayor of a Portland suburb. The incident happened in Vancouver, Washington, a city of nearly 191,000 people just nine miles north of Portland city center. Local outlets, including The Columbian and KGW, confirmed that the incident happened at...
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
