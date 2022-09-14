ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback

When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Packers DC addresses Jaire Alexander’s Justin Jefferson complaint

Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers defense had a rough start to the season. Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. During the Packers’ loss, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put on a career-best performance. The third-year wide receiver recorded nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. At the moment, he is currently the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
GREEN BAY, WI

