Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: 'It drives me crazy'
Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season. But he didn't exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Christian Watson...
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback
When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers will host the rival Chicago Bears in the home opener on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The defending NFC North champions are attempting to avoid a 0-2 start for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Kickoff for the nationally televised primetime game is scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Packers DC addresses Jaire Alexander’s Justin Jefferson complaint
Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers defense had a rough start to the season. Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. During the Packers’ loss, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put on a career-best performance. The third-year wide receiver recorded nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. At the moment, he is currently the league leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Comments / 0