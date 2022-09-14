Bismarck Fall Clean-Up week scheduled for September 19-24
BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — For any Bismarck residents that have been hoarding some old furniture, appliances, or other household wares and have been pushing off that trip to the landfill all summer, you’re in luck!
The City of Bismarck announced that the week of September 19-24 will be Fall Clean-Up week. Meaning residents of Bismarck will be able to put items on the curb that you'd normally have to take to the landfill.
Guidelines for residents to follow:
- Garbage and items for special pick-up will be collected on residents’ regularly scheduled garbage day
- Place items for special pick-up on the boulevard for collection by 6:00 a.m. (items can be set out the night before the scheduled garbage day)
- A separate truck will pick up the special items set out for collection
- All loose materials must be boxed or bagged
- It is illegal to remove any refuse waste set out for collection
- Wood items and tree branches must be cut into 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles
- No hazardous waste or liquids will be accepted on the route. Take items to the Household Hazardous Waste Center during hours of operation
For residents living in apartments:
- Please place items for special pickup on the boulevard for collection
- Crews WILL pick up furniture items and tires
- Crews WILL NOT pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes. These Items may be taken to the landfill
For residents leaving items in residential areas/alleys:
- Please place items for special pickup on the boulevard
- Crews WILL pick up appliances, carpet, furniture items, and tires
Also of note, Bismarck residents who need to take items to the landfill and display their recent 2022 City of Bismarck Public Works utility bill will have FREE DISPOSAL at the landfill during the week. Landfill hours are Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
