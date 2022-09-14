Read full article on original website
Wagner College Theatre announces 2022-23 season: How to buy tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wagner College Theatre has announced its 2022/23 season. Beginning with a classic, early-20th century musical and capping off with a joyous, modern Broadway hit, WCT’s mainstage will be traversing centuries, styles and generations. Wagner College’s Performing Arts Department provides students with a strong liberal...
What happens when a baker, a sugar artist and squash sculptor collaborate? Pumpkin Wars! And S.I. has an expert carver.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — By day, Julia Jankowski works as a vet tech at New York City’s only exotic pet hospital. To satisfy her artistic side, her hobbies include pumpkin carving. And that skill captured the attention of Food Network for its annual fall series — Halloween Wars.
How to watch Halloween Wars Sunday (9-18-22) | TV, live stream and time
It’s back! Food Network’s Halloween Wars that is. The show premieres Sunday night (Sept. 18, 2022) at 9 p.m. ET. If you don’t have the Food Network, you can stream the show on DirecTV Stream, which carries all the networks of your local cable company. There will...
From ‘Clipper’ to ‘Klipper’: A legendary St. George dining spot | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A favorite old-time eating establishment, of most late called, Karl’s Klipper in St. George, served its final meals and drinks on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. “The time has come for Karl’s Klipper to close our doors. It was a great ride filled with tons of...
Happy birthday to Moore Catholic High School as it marks its 60-year Diamond Jubilee ‘Grand Gala’ Sept. 24
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The year was 1962. John Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth, the oral polio vaccine was administered to combat the disease and the Cuban missile crisis brought the world to the brink of a nuclear war. Here on Staten Island — in...
Make today a fig-tastic day! | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In all my Septembers at the Staten Island Advance, one thing is certain: where there’s a fig tree, there’s a story. And at this very time of the year as fruit harvests do — or don’t — come to fruition, the fig can be a real conversation starter. It certainly brings people from all over to Staten Island to sing praises to all things ficus.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 16, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Victor G. Doria, 80, a Staten Island resident since 1997 who adored spoiling his grandchildren, shooting pool, bowling and sitting outside, died September 13, 2022.
New steeplechase coming to town, but it wasn’t easy to bring it to fruition for race director Mario Ricca Jr.
The Church of St. Andrew 5K Steeplechase and One Mile Walk will be staged on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m., and race director Mario Ricca Jr., a local runner himself, is still looking for participants. Ricca, who is a member of the Richmondtown church, thought it would be great idea...
McKee/S.I. Tech survives crazy week and then beats New Utrecht, 8-6
After an uncertain week of not knowing if it was going to play or not when Saturday’s opponent (KIPP NYC) backed out on Thursday, McKee/Staten Island Tech took the field Friday night and recorded an 8-6, non-league victory over New Utrecht in Brooklyn. “We didn’t even know if we...
PHOTOS: The 2022 Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing was a ‘who’s who’ in participants and volunteers
The 2022 Warren Jaques Committee Golf Outing recently took place under sunny, blue skies that served as a spotlight for 105 golfers and a host of volunteers who made the annual event a smashing success, according to golf chairman Mike McHugh. The outing, which took place at Pebble Creek Golf...
Upcoming lecture will focus on lawsuit that shuttered Willowbrook State School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- The New York Bar Association in Midtown, Manhattan and the Historical Society of the New York Courts will host a free lecture titled “Willowbrook State School: How a Lawsuit Closed the Gates to a Notorious Institution and Opened the Doors of Opportunity for Thousands,” on Sept. 22, 2022.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Hundreds on Staten Island celebrate independence with food and music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of celebrating independence among the Staten Island Hispanic community. On Sunday, hundreds of borough residents gathered in Port Richmond with friends and family to feast on traditional food, listen to music, enjoy performances, and take part in activities as part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The colorful event, hosted by El Centro del Immigrante alongside an array of community groups, was held at Our Lady Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church.
9 individuals, two organizations get their due at S.I. Sports Hall of Fame’s Unsung Heroes breakfast
Every year since 2005, the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame holds its Unsung Heroes breakfast to honor those folks who fly under the radar for the sports community. Saturday, nine individuals and two organizations got their due at LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton for their contributions to the borough’s quality of life in general and the sports community in particular.
$425K raised for family of Anthony Varvaro, Staten Island baseball star, Port Authority cop and father of 4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We appreciate every donation, whether it’s small or large,” the family of Anthony Vavaro said of the thousands of people who donated to the family’s GoFundMe. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officer, died...
Port Richmond author’s main characters are Staten Island-based with stories rooted from the ‘once forgotten borough’ | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking back, Art Cappabianca recounts he’s devoted 26 years of his life to the New York Police Department and another 20 years to the United States Navy.
Political buzz: Why Staten Island is the only NYC borough without a deputy borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island is alone among the five boroughs without a deputy borough president at Borough Hall. And that’s working out fine as far as GOP Borough President Vito Fossella is concerned. The prior deputy borough president, longtime Borough Hall aide Ed Burke, had planned...
Break out the sweaters and get cozy with a new pet. Sept. 17-18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fall can present hidden dangers to pets. 1. Mushrooms: Wild mushrooms thrive during the fall. The cool climate and damp leaves offer a perfect place for them to grow. Before you let your pet out, take a quick look and pull any that they could eat.
Back in session: Latest ‘From the Scene’ podcast discusses what’s new with the 2022-23 school year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 33, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Education Reporter Annalise Knudson to discuss the Advance’s back to school coverage and what students and parents can expect during the upcoming school year. “This year was a bit different...
HS football: Petrides shows flashes, but gets gashed by chunk plays in season-opening loss to Stuyvesant
It was a rollercoaster ride of a season-opener in Sunnyside on Saturday, where Petrides played host to Stuyvesant in a non-league contest. The Panthers, who joined the newly formed PSAL “B” conference, were “punching up” in competition against the Peglegs, who belong to the “A” conference.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Center-hall Colonial, saltwater, heated in-ground pool, Tottenville, $1.53M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “two-family home boasts comfort and luxury situated on a 14,000-square-foot lot, at 19 Sylvan Ct. and features “a stunning living room and large dining room and family room with fireplace.”
