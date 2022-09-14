STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In all my Septembers at the Staten Island Advance, one thing is certain: where there’s a fig tree, there’s a story. And at this very time of the year as fruit harvests do — or don’t — come to fruition, the fig can be a real conversation starter. It certainly brings people from all over to Staten Island to sing praises to all things ficus.

