New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Make today a fig-tastic day! | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In all my Septembers at the Staten Island Advance, one thing is certain: where there’s a fig tree, there’s a story. And at this very time of the year as fruit harvests do — or don’t — come to fruition, the fig can be a real conversation starter. It certainly brings people from all over to Staten Island to sing praises to all things ficus.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 16, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Victor G. Doria, 80, a Staten Island resident since 1997 who adored spoiling his grandchildren, shooting pool, bowling and sitting outside, died September 13, 2022.
The Staten Island Advance

Hispanic Heritage Month: Hundreds on Staten Island celebrate independence with food and music

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of celebrating independence among the Staten Island Hispanic community. On Sunday, hundreds of borough residents gathered in Port Richmond with friends and family to feast on traditional food, listen to music, enjoy performances, and take part in activities as part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The colorful event, hosted by El Centro del Immigrante alongside an array of community groups, was held at Our Lady Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church.
The Staten Island Advance

9 individuals, two organizations get their due at S.I. Sports Hall of Fame’s Unsung Heroes breakfast

Every year since 2005, the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame holds its Unsung Heroes breakfast to honor those folks who fly under the radar for the sports community. Saturday, nine individuals and two organizations got their due at LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton for their contributions to the borough’s quality of life in general and the sports community in particular.
The Staten Island Advance

