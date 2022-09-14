ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
loudersound.com

Watch Ozzy Osbourne perform Patient Number 9 live for the very first time at LA Rams halftime show

Ozzy Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9 is out today, September 9, and the singer premiered its title track in LA last night. Ozzy Osbourne played a mini-concert as the half-time show at the LA Rams' NFL season opening game in Los Angeles last night (September 8), and treated the crowd at SoFi Stadium to a live debut performance of the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9.
Q 105.7

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Whiskey Riff

Remember When Nickelback Released A Rock Cover Of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”?

The internet has given Nickelback a really hard time, hasn’t it? I mean, they’ve basically been the resident punching bag of the music industry for years now. Hell, people call Florida Georgia Line the Nickelback of country music (and not because they have the same producer). Anything that is relatively popular but just generic, vanilla, a bit corny and overall, pretty lame…. just insert the Nickelback comparison. That being said, don’t act like you weren’t getting down to “How You […] The post Remember When Nickelback Released A Rock Cover Of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Biggest Hits by the Rolling Stones

Now celebrating their 60th anniversary, The Rolling Stones are both the world’s most quintessential rock outfit and an enduring cultural institution. To blaze a trail back to their origins is to revisit the earliest days of the British invasion. Drawing direct influence from blues, R&B, and early rock, they provided a hard-hitting counterpunch to The […]
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Feared No One Would Know Him at Hometown Show

Ozzy Osbourne worried that no one would know who he was when he guested at the Commonwealth Games finale in his hometown of Birmingham last month. His onstage reunion with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was a triumphant moment in the singer’s battle back from severe health issues. He’s determined to become fit enough to complete his farewell tour and just released his latest album, Patient Number 9.
hypebeast.com

Foo Fighters Announce New Album 'The Essential Foo Fighters'

Foo Fighters on Friday announced plans to release a new greatest hits collection, dubbed The Essential Foo Fighters. The project, which will only exist in physical form, will become available on October 28 via Legacy Recordings, marking the band’s first release since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ passing in March.
