Black Star Riders share Pay Dirt as the second single from upcoming Wrong Side Of Paradise album
Listen to Black Star Riders' new hymn to rock 'n' roll, Pay Dirt
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL・
Exit Through The Out Door: the last days of Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin's In Through The Out Door failed to light the blue touch-paper, and their sign-off was more like a match burning out in an ashtray
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Liam Gallagher Opens the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher was the first musical artist to perform at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. The former Oasis frontman opened the show at Wembley convincingly with a two-song set, accompanied by the surviving members of the Foo Fighters. Gallagher hit the stage after Dave Grohl and his bandmates...
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Eruption’ to Celebrate Song’s 45th Anniversary
Today (Sept. 8, 2022) marks a very special occasion, one that Wolfgang Van Halen didn't want to pass without acknowledging it. It's the 45th anniversary of one of Van Halen's most well-known songs, "Eruption," and he shared video of himself playing the track his father made popular all those years ago.
loudersound.com
Watch Ozzy Osbourne perform Patient Number 9 live for the very first time at LA Rams halftime show
Ozzy Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9 is out today, September 9, and the singer premiered its title track in LA last night. Ozzy Osbourne played a mini-concert as the half-time show at the LA Rams' NFL season opening game in Los Angeles last night (September 8), and treated the crowd at SoFi Stadium to a live debut performance of the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
Remember When Nickelback Released A Rock Cover Of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”?
The internet has given Nickelback a really hard time, hasn’t it? I mean, they’ve basically been the resident punching bag of the music industry for years now. Hell, people call Florida Georgia Line the Nickelback of country music (and not because they have the same producer). Anything that is relatively popular but just generic, vanilla, a bit corny and overall, pretty lame…. just insert the Nickelback comparison. That being said, don’t act like you weren’t getting down to “How You […] The post Remember When Nickelback Released A Rock Cover Of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WWE・
The 25 Biggest Hits by the Rolling Stones
Now celebrating their 60th anniversary, The Rolling Stones are both the world’s most quintessential rock outfit and an enduring cultural institution. To blaze a trail back to their origins is to revisit the earliest days of the British invasion. Drawing direct influence from blues, R&B, and early rock, they provided a hard-hitting counterpunch to The […]
Ozzy Osbourne Feared No One Would Know Him at Hometown Show
Ozzy Osbourne worried that no one would know who he was when he guested at the Commonwealth Games finale in his hometown of Birmingham last month. His onstage reunion with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was a triumphant moment in the singer’s battle back from severe health issues. He’s determined to become fit enough to complete his farewell tour and just released his latest album, Patient Number 9.
AOL Corp
Ozzy Osbourne is determined to tour again after 'nightmare' health setbacks: 'Survival is my legacy'
During the car ride to a surprise Aug. 8 performance in front of 30,000 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Ozzy Osbourne paused for a moment of quiet reflection. "The games were a quarter of a mile away from the school that I went to...
hypebeast.com
Foo Fighters Announce New Album 'The Essential Foo Fighters'
Foo Fighters on Friday announced plans to release a new greatest hits collection, dubbed The Essential Foo Fighters. The project, which will only exist in physical form, will become available on October 28 via Legacy Recordings, marking the band’s first release since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ passing in March.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Review: Pink Floyd’s remixed ‘Animals’ released after delay
“Animals,” Pink Floyd (Sony Music) Nothing is easy when it comes to Pink Floyd and its legacy, which explains why the 2018 remix of the band’s 1977 release “Animals” is just now seeing the light of day. Lead guitarist David Gilmour wouldn’t sign off on the...
