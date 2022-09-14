ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

KANSAS CITY, MO
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Q 105.7

Do You Care If The NFL or New York Mets Scan Your Face?

In the never ending pursuit to get fans in the stadium faster and more efficiently, the New York Mets joined the Cleveland Browns, among others, and began scanning your face, as you enter Citi Field. Beginning at the start of the 2022 season, billionaire owner of the Metropolitans, Steve Cohen expanded an optional, facial-recognition ticketing program at the entrances of Citi Field. The hopes are that you'll get in the gate faster but some fear that there could be other dangers.
QUEENS, NY
