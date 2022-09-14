Read full article on original website
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys star and 13-season NFL vet arrested in Texas
FORMER Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested. The thirteen-season NFL veteran was booked into the Collin County jail on Thursday. Carr was charged with driving while intoxicated at around 2.30 am on Thursday morning, per TMZ. The 36-year-old was subsequently released on bail at 5.30 pm that same...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
NFL・
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
NFL・
NFL Defensive Coordinator Congratulated Scott Frost On Getting Fired By Nebraska - Here's Why
This past Sunday, Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. Although that must have been a devastating moment, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris actually congratulated him. Speaking to the media this week, Morris talked about facing the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed that he has no ill-will towards the organization...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
New York Knicks Not Showing Interest In Three Former All-Stars
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks are not interested in pursuing free agents Carmelo Anthony, LaMarcus Aldridge or Blake Griffin ahead of training camp.
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Lamar Jackson Shines, Breaks More Records in Losing Effort
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke more records in the Week 2 game against the Dolphins ... not that he cares.
Rams hold on to beat Falcons, 31-27: Everything to know from dramatic Week 2 win
The Rams made things a lot harder than they needed to on Sunday against the Falcons. It looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win, going up 28-3 in the third quarter. But then the Falcons were on the verge of exorcising some demons by mounting a near-miraculous comeback, pulling within six points in the fourth quarter.
White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a game 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins, meanwhile the Chicago White Sox dropkicked the Detroit Tigers 11-5. The White Sox climbed a game up in the American League Central standings and are now 3.5 games back of the division-lead, entering a critical series between the two teams in Chicago this week.
These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade
According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a four-team trade.
Do You Care If The NFL or New York Mets Scan Your Face?
In the never ending pursuit to get fans in the stadium faster and more efficiently, the New York Mets joined the Cleveland Browns, among others, and began scanning your face, as you enter Citi Field. Beginning at the start of the 2022 season, billionaire owner of the Metropolitans, Steve Cohen expanded an optional, facial-recognition ticketing program at the entrances of Citi Field. The hopes are that you'll get in the gate faster but some fear that there could be other dangers.
1 Major Reason Warriors GM Wants To Re-Sign Andre Iguodala
The Golden State Warriors currently have two roster spots available for a guaranteed contract with NBA training camp just over a week away. They could award one of the players invited to camp with a deal should they earn one with their performance. But, no matter what happens during camp, they will keep at least one spot open for Andre Iguodala.
Lakers bring back guard who infamously turned down big contract
Well, well, well, how the turntables have … for Dennis Schroder. Schroder is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 1-year deal. The contract reportedly is for $2.64 million. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers in the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals...
