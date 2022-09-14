Read full article on original website
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South. Whether it's the cowbells in Starkville,...
Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Without Several Defensive Starters vs. Louisiana Tech
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will be without four key defensive players in Saturday night's game against Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium. Defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerback Nate Wiggins will not be available, the school announced before the game. Defensive end Xavier Thomas...
Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries
View the original article to see embedded media. CLEMSON–The Clemson Tigers' defense looked like a MASH unit at times, as they were without two starters and six total defenders, and lost another in-game (Sheridan Jones). Head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of all of the players after the Tigers' 48-20 win Saturday night.
