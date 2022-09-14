ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Serena Just Revealed If She’ll ‘Pull a Tom Brady’ & Un-Retire From Tennis

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTFt4_0hvKRZe500

Is the court still open? Serena Williams praised Tom Brady for his un-retirement. The tennis champion opened up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on her own retirement and hinted at whether she will “pull a Tom Brady.”

Serena appeared on the late-night talk show on September 13, 2022, after she played her last game on September 2, 2022. Jimmy Fallon asked her if she would consider “pulling a Tom Brady,” saying, “You know, what I’m not ready. I’m evolving into Pickleback.” She continued, “You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend,” she laughed. “That’s what I’m gonna say.”

In an essay for Vogue , Serena explained the reasons why she was retiring from her sport. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” she said. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.” Serena married Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and together they have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who is usually referred to Olympia. She confirmed her desire to expand her family. “These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.”

Serena played her final game against Ajla Tomljanovic in the U.S. Open. In her post-match interview, she thanked her whole family, her father Richard, mother Oracene Price, sister Venus and her fans for helping her reach her goals. “It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on, I mean, in my life. I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I’m just so grateful,” she said. “You got me here.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is in hot water for retiring and quickly un-retiring. Reports from multiple sources claim that his wife Gisele Bundchen is upset at the Super Bowl champion for retiring at the beginning of 2022 and then announcing that he’s coming back for the 2022-2023 season to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A source told Page Six in September 2022, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the insider said. However, Gisele responded to these rumors in her Elle interview. She said, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she explained. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Tom] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy.”

King Richard is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Black and White: The Way I See It by Richard Williams

Buy: ‘The Way I See It’ by Richard Williams $14.69

For more about Serena and Venus Williams, read their father Richard Williams’ 2017 memoir, Black and White: The Way I See It . The book follows Richard’s life from his impoverished childhood in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 1940s to the father of two of the greatest tennis players of all time: Serena and Venus Williams. . “I still feel really close to my father,” Serena says in the book. “We have a great relationship. There is an appreciation. There is a closeness because of what we’ve been through together, and a respect.” Black and White: The Way I See it is described as a story about how a “self-made man” with an “indomitable spirit” made it all possible for himself and his family.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Called ‘Football & Family’ the ‘Most Important’ Amid Reports Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career

Settling down. Tom Brady just responded to the Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed how important his family is amid reports of tension between him and his wife. On his Sirius XM show Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Jim Gray asked the Superbowl champion if the only time he had “peace and quiet” is when “some 320-pound guys are chasing you on the field.” Tom responded, “I hope that’s not the only place I find it because that’s a brutal way to go. But there is a simplicity to life when you’re...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Roger Federer Is Retiring From Tennis After $1B in Endorsements—Here’s How Much He’s Worth

Roger Federer is regarded as one of the greatest athletes in tennis and with that comes millions in prize money and around $1 billion in endorsements. It’s understandable, then, if you’re curious how much he made over his 24-year career and what Roger Federer’s net worth is now that he’s retired. After 20 Grand Slam singles titles, two Olympic medals, and holding the record for the longest consecutive weeks as world No. 1 (237 weeks, to be exact), Federer announced he was retiring from tennis on September 15, 2022. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me...
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Leo & Gigi Are Officially Dating After Their ‘Hookups’ Following His Split From Camila—They’re ‘Into’ Each Other

Moving on. Rumors are swirling that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid hooked up after his breakup from Camila Morrone—and sources confirmed they’ve been hanging out recently but are taking it slow. Sources told E! News in an article published on September 13, 2022, that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, had hung out “multiple” times, but were doing so in the company of friends. According to those close to him, the Titanic star wasn’t rushing back into a relationship. “He’s enjoying being single,” an insider noted, adding the two are “not exclusive.” It echoes the sentiments of another source, this one close to Gigi, who...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. read more.
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Harry & Meghan Found Out They Were ‘Uninvited’ to the Queen’s Pre-Funeral Reception

A total surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were uninvited to the Queen’s pre-funeral reception. The last-minute decision was something that they found out along with the public. According to a report from the UK’s Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were uninvited to a reception held by King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla, for world leaders and foreign royals. The outlet reported that only working British royals are welcome. However, according to Page Six, a royal source revealed that “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.” Another source told...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Her 4th Baby With Ryan Reynolds—See Her Baby Bump

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Person
Jimmy Fallon
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t ‘Spend Time’ With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Issues With Tristan

Mom’s turn. Khloé Kardashian loves her kids so much after her surrogate baby’s birth. The Good American founder took to social media to defend the time spent with her kids. Khloé fired back at a social media user who doubted her close relationship with her kids. “When do you spend time with your kids?” the social media user asked in a comment on a fan page of Khloe on Monday, Septemeber 12, 2022. “When they are awake baby doll,” Khloé replied. An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over her and Tristan’s son. “Khloe and Tristan have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Reacted to Pete Seemingly Shading Kanye at the Emmys—She’s ‘Had Enough Drama’

Do better. Kim Kardashian reacted to Pete Davidson’s Kanye West shade at the Emmys. The former Saturday Night Live star wore an outfit eerily similar to the DONDA artist’s Met Gala outfit at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards and fans think that he’s shading his ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband. A source told Hollywood Life on September 14, 2022, about Kim’s feelings about Pete’s outfit at the Emmy Awards. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the source said. “However, Kim seriously...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Welcomed His 9th Baby While Awaiting the Birth of His 10th & 11th Children

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Serena Ventures
StyleCaster

Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career

A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On  Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Here’s Where Zach From ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Now After That Twist With Rachel

As one to watch this season, fans want to know more about Zach from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it to the end with Rachel. Zach is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Prince Harry Didn’t Wear a Military Uniform at the Queen’s Memorial—Unlike William & Charles

After walking alongside his family for the Queen’s memorial procession, many Royal Family fans are wondering: why isn’t Prince Harry wearing his military uniform?. Prince Harry was en route to Balmoral Castle, Scotland during the Queen’s final moments to be with his family. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it in time, according to People. Since then, Prince Harry has been involved in the week-long ceremonies with his family as well as the newly appointed King Charles III, to lay his grandmother to rest. Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The Queen’s coffin took a trip from Scotland to London, England where she will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where her father King George, and her husband Prince Philip are buried. Before that, however, the Royal family made a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where the Queen will lay in state and have a public viewing for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022.
POLITICS
StyleCaster

The Hilarious Reason Josh Duhamel Was In the ER Hours Before His Wedding

Saying “they do”! Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are married less than a year after his romantic proposal. The happy couple exchanged vows on September 10 in Josh’s native North Dakota with sources telling People that the pair had “a great time”, but maybe a little too much fun the night before. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Audra said her husband-to-be had to go to the emergency room the night before they exchanged vows because he’d been “pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus” causing a slipped disc. “Cue the cortisone shot and let’s get married!” she recalled...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Harry & William Reunited for Dinner Before The Queen’s Coffin Procession

A family meal. Prince William and Harry attended a dinner together after the Queen’s death. The Royal family had an intimate dinner before the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time. Page Six reported that the brothers reunited again on September 13, 2022, the day before the Queen’s procession to Westminster Hall. Their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, also were in attendance. It’s still unclear who else attended the dinner. The Royal couples made their appearance the next day by walking the procession to the famous Abbey where the Queen will lay in state for four days before her...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy