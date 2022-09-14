Read full article on original website
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
As the Green Bay Packers aim to put their disappointing season-opening performance behind them, here are three bold predictions for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Under head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers have never lost back-to-back regular season games. They can’t afford that impressive run to end...
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
The Minnesota Vikings picked up an impressive victory in Week 1 to get their season off on the right foot. They defeated their NFC North rivals in the Green Bay Packers 23-7, setting the tone for the coming weeks of the season. It was an impressive performance by the team’s...
For the Green Bay Packers to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 2, they need these three players to improve from the season opener. The Green Bay Packers will want to forget their season-opening performance last week against the Minnesota Vikings and need to improve against the Chicago Bears in their home opener.
Green Bay Packers No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard is returning to practice Wednesday after missing the team’s season opener. Packers
The Green Bay Packers have had their way in recent years against the Chicago Bears. Let’s look back at three of their most dominant victories. Aaron Rodgers reminded Chicago Bears fans last year that he owns them, and he’s not wrong. The Green Bay Packers boast a tremendous record over their oldest rivals since Rodgers became the starting quarterback.
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
