Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey held out of practice on Wednesday
We’ll tell you like we did last week, Carolina Panthers fans—take a breath. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Wednesday simply for rest. The approach to recovery for the sixth-year veteran, who missed 23 of 33 games between 2020 and 2021, has leaned towards taking extended breaks thus far.
Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy
The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Cleveland Browns bring in Khalil Davis and 4 others for tryouts
According to the NFL’s Personnel Notice sent out today, Friday 9/16, the Cleveland Browns brought in five players for tryouts. Defensive tackle Khalil Davis is among the most popular of the names, as he was a sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The four other names brought...
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
How to watch Panthers vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2
The 0-1 Carolina Panthers will head into MetLife Stadium on Sunday not only trying to make good on their season-opening loss, but also on their 2021 loss to these same New York Giants. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for in this redo attempt from a year ago....
Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on playing Giants: 'There's nothing to it'
The Carolina Panthers were apart of a “revenge game” in Week 1, as quarterback Baker Mayfield collided (sometimes literally) with the Cleveland Browns. So, how about another?. On Sunday, first-year offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo will be calling plays against the New York Giants—the franchise he spent four, um,...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers
The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods addresses defensive performance vs. Carolina
A monumental win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 has the Cleveland Browns positioned to be top dogs in the AFC this season. Due in no small part to the play of their defense, the Browns have become a dominant force on the gridiron, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods had a lot to say on Thursday about his unit’s success in their opening game.
Seahawks poach DB Teez Tabor off Falcons' practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive back Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons’ 16-man practice squad on Thursday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tabor, who had a strong training camp and preseason, will help the Seahawks replace injured safety Jamal Adams. This left the...
Cleveland Browns: Jets HC Robert Saleh hilariously describes Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett will be in the news quite a bit leading up to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. First it was his own position coach Chris Kiffin who commented on how locked in Garrett was, and now the opposing head coach even recognizes the player he is going against.
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
ESPN College GameDay on Miami’s Cristobal, cafecito, Canes, but picks Texas A&M over UM
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies were supposed to get all the attention Saturday in College Station for ESPN College GameDay — that is, until Appalachian State ruined the party by upsetting Texas A&M last weekend.
ESPN College GameDay cast has mixed picks on MSU-Washington on Saturday
The ESPN College GameDay cast is divided on how Michigan State-Washington will play out on Saturday night. Of the five analysts and celebrity guest picker, three have the Spartans knocking off the Huskies, while two are in favor of Washington. Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and guest picker country music star Luke Combs liked Michigan State to win this nonconference battle. On the flip side, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit have Washington beating Michigan State.
Panthers updated roster heading into Week 2 vs. Giants
Following the loss of wideout and return man Andre Roberts, the Carolina Panthers remain at 52 men on their current roster. So, as we hit the weekend ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants, here are those 52 players:
