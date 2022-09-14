ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Giants Starter Out vs. Panthers After Appendectomy

The New York Giants will be without one of their starting cornerbacks for their Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss this Sunday's game. "He'll be out for the game," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We wish...
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out for Giants in Week 2

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson injured his knee in his NFL debut and finished with just nine offensive snaps. Kadarius Toney (knee, hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, so Richie James and Sterling Shepard might be asked to take on larger roles. In the opener, Saquon Barkley led the Giants in targets (7), followed by James (6) and Shepard (4).
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers

The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game

The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
ESPN College GameDay cast has mixed picks on MSU-Washington on Saturday

The ESPN College GameDay cast is divided on how Michigan State-Washington will play out on Saturday night. Of the five analysts and celebrity guest picker, three have the Spartans knocking off the Huskies, while two are in favor of Washington. Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and guest picker country music star Luke Combs liked Michigan State to win this nonconference battle. On the flip side, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit have Washington beating Michigan State.
