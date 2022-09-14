ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

numberfire.com

49ers' Trey Lance carted off field in Week 2; Jimmy Garoppolo takes over

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off of the field in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance took a massive hit on a short rush and had to be carted off the field. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to return this week as of this writing. Jimmy Garoppolo will take over at quarterback for now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Lance out with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him as 49ers' QB

Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, and the 49ers' young quarterback quickly was ruled out by the team. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' former starting QB, replaced Lance. Lance suffered...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos

The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 2 at San Francisco

Welcome to Game 2 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks head to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

College football top plays: App State wins on Hail Mary, Oregon downs BYU

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Pick Your #1 QB, Geno Smith or Trey Lance

Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks – San Francisco matchup pits two quarterbacks who have struggled in their careers. Which QB would you rather have, Geno Smith or Trey Lance?. The question at hand is: Seattle Seahawks fans, who would you rather build a franchise around? Geno Smith or Trey Lance? There are many differences between the two of them. Geno Smith has been around for what seems like forever. Meanwhile, Lance is just getting started. However, they are more similar than most fans might realize.
SEATTLE, WA

