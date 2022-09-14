Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
49ers' Trey Lance carted off field in Week 2; Jimmy Garoppolo takes over
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off of the field in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance took a massive hit on a short rush and had to be carted off the field. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to return this week as of this writing. Jimmy Garoppolo will take over at quarterback for now.
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
The 49ers suddenly have a rich and powerful rival for control of Santa Clara
The race could get more expensive as we get closer to Election Day.
Lance out with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him as 49ers' QB
Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, and the 49ers' young quarterback quickly was ruled out by the team. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' former starting QB, replaced Lance. Lance suffered...
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos
The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks knew Russell Wilson’s hand signals in Week 1 win
NFL players change teams all the time. But longtime starting quarterbacks who have led great careers like Russell Wilson? Not
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Jimmy G replaces injured Trey Lance, leads 49ers over Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench for an injured Trey Lance and guided the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett with yet another in-game mistake
It’s been a tough go at it for first-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. In his debut as the
College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 2 at San Francisco
Welcome to Game 2 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks head to San Francisco for an NFC West showdown.
USC's Travis Dye powers through multiple defenders to score a 25-yard rushing touchdown
USC's Travis Dye powers through multiple defenders to score a 25-yard rushing touchdown. The USC Trojans lead the Fresno State Bulldogs, 45-17.
College football top plays: App State wins on Hail Mary, Oregon downs BYU
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, P.J. Dozier is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had previously played for the Denver Nuggets.
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
Seattle Seahawks: Pick Your #1 QB, Geno Smith or Trey Lance
Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks – San Francisco matchup pits two quarterbacks who have struggled in their careers. Which QB would you rather have, Geno Smith or Trey Lance?. The question at hand is: Seattle Seahawks fans, who would you rather build a franchise around? Geno Smith or Trey Lance? There are many differences between the two of them. Geno Smith has been around for what seems like forever. Meanwhile, Lance is just getting started. However, they are more similar than most fans might realize.
