‘Pampered King’: Charles III's List Of Daily Demands Include Special Toilet Seats, Pressed Pajamas & Bathtub With ‘Tepid’ Water

Source: mega

King Charles III has been a terror behind the scenes at the palace and has a long list of daily demands from his staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources exposed the late Queen Elizabeth’s son's lavish requests and revealed Charles was nicknamed the “pampered prince.”

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth’s ex-butler Paul Burrell spoke out about his time at the palace in the documentary, Serving The Royals: Inside The Firm.

Burrell — who also served Princess Diana — said Charles needed everything from his shoelaces ironed to his toothpaste put on his toothbrush.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Charles is said to have his own toilet seat that he travels with. The King brings his own toilet paper to use whenever he leaves his home.

The ex-butler said Charles had “everything done for him.”

Sources revealed Charles’ “pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.”

Charles “has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning,” the documentary revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The King then moves on to breakfast where he has homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, and juice.

A former chef revealed that “Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that’s a bit special that he is a bit fussy about.”

Article continues below advertisement

The King is so particular about his food that his cheese and biscuits have to be a certain temperature before he can eat them.

He takes no chances and even has his staff sent his “bed, furniture and even pictures” to locations before he arrives.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charles’ antics were on full display this week when he lost it over a pen while signing documents.

The pen had started to leak on Charles who then demanded the staffers around him to act. Queen Camilla tried to defuse the situation, but her actions did little to calm the King.

"I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time," Charles griped.