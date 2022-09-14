ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Pampered King’: Charles III's List Of Daily Demands Include Special Toilet Seats, Pressed Pajamas & Bathtub With ‘Tepid’ Water

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lneg9_0hvKQUCF00
Source: mega

King Charles III has been a terror behind the scenes at the palace and has a long list of daily demands from his staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources exposed the late Queen Elizabeth’s son's lavish requests and revealed Charles was nicknamed the “pampered prince.”

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth’s ex-butler Paul Burrell spoke out about his time at the palace in the documentary, Serving The Royals: Inside The Firm.

Burrell — who also served Princess Diana — said Charles needed everything from his shoelaces ironed to his toothpaste put on his toothbrush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ambVN_0hvKQUCF00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Charles is said to have his own toilet seat that he travels with. The King brings his own toilet paper to use whenever he leaves his home.

The ex-butler said Charles had “everything done for him.”

Sources revealed Charles’ “pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.”

Charles “has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning,” the documentary revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAWgT_0hvKQUCF00
Source: mega

The King then moves on to breakfast where he has homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, and juice.

A former chef revealed that “Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that’s a bit special that he is a bit fussy about.”

Article continues below advertisement

The King is so particular about his food that his cheese and biscuits have to be a certain temperature before he can eat them.

He takes no chances and even has his staff sent his “bed, furniture and even pictures” to locations before he arrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BU7P_0hvKQUCF00

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charles’ antics were on full display this week when he lost it over a pen while signing documents.

The pen had started to leak on Charles who then demanded the staffers around him to act. Queen Camilla tried to defuse the situation, but her actions did little to calm the King.

"I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time," Charles griped.

Comments / 655

Jane Randolph Brown
2d ago

When he pitched a hissy fit over the pen, I thought, "What a spoiled brat they have for a King!" My sympathies to the British and Commonwealth people. Maybe it's a sign of the times. They have a brat and we have an idiot.

Reply(23)
270
Gail Thomas
3d ago

spoiled from the time he was born Camilla must have to watch her ps and QS but that's what happens when u ruin a marriage hope she's miserable

Reply(18)
223
Analyzer
3d ago

...Sounds like the UK went from a Queen to a Quack. He sure won't last long in that job.... His mother is the longest to reign, he will be the most brief person to reign...

Reply(29)
168
Related
RadarOnline

The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burrell
Person
Queen Elizabeth
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Bathtub#Radaronline Com#Fru
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

71K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy