Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

Latest RV Rocks fish placed at Hoyle Field

The latest fish in the Roanoke Valley Rocks campaign is now at the entrance of Hoyle Field at Roanoke Rapids High School. Lori Medlin, president and CEO of the Halifax County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the fish was painted by Chaloner Middle School art teacher Shelley Rideout, who she described as “a dedicated and talented artist.”
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Donald 'Steve' Stephenson Jenkins

Donald “Steve” Stephenson Jenkins of Halifax passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born in 1938 in Halifax County to the late Daniel Jenkins and Bessie Lassiter Jenkins. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served in the Elite group MAAG during...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Shotwell named county HRM director

Halifax County announced that Senior Human Resources Analyst Kristin Shotwell has been selected as the new human resources management director. She began her new job Thursday. With former director Renee Perry’s selection as deputy county manager in June, a recruitment and interview process was conducted to find her replacement.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Society
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Lifestyle
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community

WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WILSON, NC
WITN

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

One arrested, one sought in Sept. 9 assault

One man was arrested and another is being sought in an assault which occurred last Friday night. The victim’s child, an 8-year-old girl, called 911 after her mother’s phone was taken, Captain Jamie Hardy of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said. The child told dispatchers that her mother...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Man struggles to car with stolen beer

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for a man who stole cases of beer from a local gas station. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says that happened in the Sheetz on Julian R. Allsbrook Hwy. Investigators say the man walked out with two cases of...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Juveniles charged in store heist; cocaine trafficking

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Captain Jamie Hardy:. On Tuesday officers responded to an armed robbery call at ZAZA Tobacco & Vape in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue. The victim told officers two people described as Black males entered the store wearing masks and...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stolen gun

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens are facing charges after Eastern Carolina police say they robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint. Roanoke Rapids police say on Tuesday officers were called to the ZAZA Tobacco and Vape on Roanoke Ave. for an armed robbery. During the investigation, the victim told police that two black men entered the store with mask on, carrying guns requesting money. After taking the money and several items from the store the men ran from the business.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

