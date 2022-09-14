Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Latest RV Rocks fish placed at Hoyle Field
The latest fish in the Roanoke Valley Rocks campaign is now at the entrance of Hoyle Field at Roanoke Rapids High School. Lori Medlin, president and CEO of the Halifax County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the fish was painted by Chaloner Middle School art teacher Shelley Rideout, who she described as “a dedicated and talented artist.”
rrspin.com
Donald 'Steve' Stephenson Jenkins
Donald “Steve” Stephenson Jenkins of Halifax passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born in 1938 in Halifax County to the late Daniel Jenkins and Bessie Lassiter Jenkins. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served in the Elite group MAAG during...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
rrspin.com
Shotwell named county HRM director
Halifax County announced that Senior Human Resources Analyst Kristin Shotwell has been selected as the new human resources management director. She began her new job Thursday. With former director Renee Perry’s selection as deputy county manager in June, a recruitment and interview process was conducted to find her replacement.
multifamilybiz.com
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WITN
One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
rrspin.com
One arrested, one sought in Sept. 9 assault
One man was arrested and another is being sought in an assault which occurred last Friday night. The victim’s child, an 8-year-old girl, called 911 after her mother’s phone was taken, Captain Jamie Hardy of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said. The child told dispatchers that her mother...
WITN
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
WITN
WHO AM I? Man struggles to car with stolen beer
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for a man who stole cases of beer from a local gas station. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says that happened in the Sheetz on Julian R. Allsbrook Hwy. Investigators say the man walked out with two cases of...
WITN
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Looming rail strike suspends 2 Amtrak routes running through NC
Amtrak is not directly involved in the negotiations but would be impacted by the strike because many of its routes operate on tracks maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County.
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Juveniles charged in store heist; cocaine trafficking
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Captain Jamie Hardy:. On Tuesday officers responded to an armed robbery call at ZAZA Tobacco & Vape in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue. The victim told officers two people described as Black males entered the store wearing masks and...
cbs17
Camera system helps Halifax County deputies track down stolen U-Haul from Wake County
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)–The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is using new technology to help make arrests. “So, when you think about what’s a useful investigative lead that they can actually have, it’s that license plate,” stated Holly Beilin. Beilin is a spokesperson with Flock Safety,...
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
WITN
Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stolen gun
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens are facing charges after Eastern Carolina police say they robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint. Roanoke Rapids police say on Tuesday officers were called to the ZAZA Tobacco and Vape on Roanoke Ave. for an armed robbery. During the investigation, the victim told police that two black men entered the store with mask on, carrying guns requesting money. After taking the money and several items from the store the men ran from the business.
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Nash County woman takes Alford plea in sister-in-law’s cold-case death
A woman was convicted in a Nash County murder case.
