ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens are facing charges after Eastern Carolina police say they robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint. Roanoke Rapids police say on Tuesday officers were called to the ZAZA Tobacco and Vape on Roanoke Ave. for an armed robbery. During the investigation, the victim told police that two black men entered the store with mask on, carrying guns requesting money. After taking the money and several items from the store the men ran from the business.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO