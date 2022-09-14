Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To Father King George In Portrait Released Ahead Of Funeral
The late Queen Elizabeth‘s final official portrait has been released one day before her state funeral — and the 96-year-old paid a loving tribute to her late father King George VI. She wore a set of stunning aquamarine and diamond brooches gifted on her 18th birthday in April 1944 by her father in the image, shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Sept. 18. The longest reigning monarch in British history sported her signature smile in the image, which was taken in May 2022 just after her 96th birthday at Windsor Castle. The image was taken to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday. The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members. The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.
Support grows for annual Elizabeth Day bank holiday in honour of the Queen
Calls are growing for an annual bank holiday to celebrate the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Campaigners, historians and MPs have added their support alongside a 140,000-strong petition. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has lobbied Downing Street, declaring it a 'brilliant idea', and plans to rally cross-party support...
U.K.・
Comments / 0