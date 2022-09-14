ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Patient steals, crashes ambulance at Virginia hospital

By Julius Ayo
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyKyg_0hvKONcc00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after they say a man inside the ER at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital left the facility and stole an ambulance before crashing the vehicle in the parking lot.

Norfolk police officers responded to the hospital, which is located at 600 Gresham Drive, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the stolen ambulance.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson from Virginia Beach EMS confirmed the vehicle was from Kempsville Volunteer Ambulance.

A preliminary investigation revealed that EMS personnel operating the ambulance were working on a gunshot wound case. The patient had also been run over by a car, officials said, and was considered to be in critical condition.

Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach

The crew wanted to get the patient into the hospital as quickly as possible and left the ambulance running so they could get the patient inside.

At the same time, officials say an adult male patient inside the ER left against medical advice, walked out, saw the running ambulance and “sped away.”

The driver didn’t get far. He crashed into a sign in the parking lot near the heart hospital at Norfolk General before getting out of the vehicle and running away on foot, police confirmed.

There were no injuries reported.

Norfolk Police later stated that “a person of interest was apprehended.” The investigation is still ongoing.

The ambulance was taken to the city garage due to “significant damage” sustained during the crash.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

