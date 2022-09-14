ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
Greer, SC
Greer, SC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting 'massive ROI' for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project

Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees

At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
LAURENS, SC
News Break
FOX Carolina

Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans

SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County

Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Community Policy