spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves $3.8 Million for Police, Fire, and Public Works Equipment
At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a $3.8 million lease purchase agreement to replace 26 vehicles and pieces of equipment for the City of Spartanburg’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Information Technology departments. Council member Janie Salley was absent from the meeting. The most expensive...
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
shelterforce.org
How Tax Assessments in a Supposedly Progressive County Are Reinforcing Racism
Buncombe County in North Carolina was one of the first places in the U.S. to support reparations for Black residents. So why is the county not doing a better job of addressing property tax inequities that directly impact residents of color?
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
gsabizwire.com
Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project
Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees
At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville apartment development on pause, residents continue fight against it
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in West Greenville are fighting back against plans for a new development- The city council gave the initial approval for a 5-story apartment project called “Woven” a few weeks ago. Since the project was first proposed it’s been turning heads. West...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
The Post and Courier
Most of a Spartanburg County town's police officers resigned. Here's why and what's next.
PACOLET — Most of the police department in Pacolet has resigned after what the former chief said were conflicts with town administrators. John Alexander resigned Sept. 14 as head of the department in the town of about 2,500 on the western edge of Spartanburg County. Three officers, including Lt....
FOX Carolina
Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
golaurens.com
Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County
Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
