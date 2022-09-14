Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Wildcats explode offensively in region win over Eagles, 50-20
In a key game for both sides, Florala took an early lead and never relinquished it on the way to a 50-20 region win at Pleasant Home in varsity football action Friday night. The Wildcats (3-1, 2-1 1A Region 2) began the game on offense after recovering the opening kickoff. Following a 9-yard pass to Dalton Jackson, Rayshon Coleman had a 10-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed and left the score 6-0 with 10:24 left in the opening quarter. The Eagles (2-2, 1-2) took over in opposing territory and received a 12-yard run by Josh Hawkins. Mason Anderson then connected with Luke Gatewood on a 7-yard pass before a turnover on downs.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia routs region foe Montgomery Academy, 49-7
Andalusia rolled up 28 points in the first quarter and did not blink for a crucial 49-7 region win at Montgomery Academy in the first meeting between the two teams Friday. J’Marion Burnette scored the first points of the game with a 33-yard touchdown run, but the score stayed 6-0 after a failed PAT. Kameron Weaver then delivered an interception on defense as Burnette added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead. Burnette followed with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kolya Barton added the PAT to make the score 21-0. Jack Lathrop threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cedric James Sinkfield for a 28-0 lead.
Andalusia Star News
Red Level wins thriller over McKenzie, 25-24
An interception in the end zone in the final seconds capped a one-point victory for the Red Level Tigers as they defeated McKenzie, 25-24. The two teams exchanged multiple leads through the game, but it was Red Level who drew first after taking possession on a botched punt return by McKenzie. The Tigers capitalized when Javen Poindexter found Malikye Wright open for a 22-yard touchdown. Tony Veasey’s extra point gave Red Level a 7-0 lead.
The Extra Point: Geneva County vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Out in Skipperville, the G.W. Long Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off a loss last week against regional opponents. G.W. Long beat the Bulldogs 21-0.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members
The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Andalusia Star News
Kathy Christine Spivey Aughtman
Mrs. Kathy Christine Spivey Aughtman, 59, of Red Level, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Pensacola. Graveside services for Mrs. Aughtman will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m., at Fairmount Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Foreman Funeral Home. She...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County
Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck on Interstate 65 in Butler County. State troopers say 40-year-old Moises Lopez Gutierrez of Houston, Texas, was driving an SUV that left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing, and overturned. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEAR
Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Brewton Police looking for missing woman
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
wdhn.com
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
waltonoutdoors.com
FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries
An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
