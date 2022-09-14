In a key game for both sides, Florala took an early lead and never relinquished it on the way to a 50-20 region win at Pleasant Home in varsity football action Friday night. The Wildcats (3-1, 2-1 1A Region 2) began the game on offense after recovering the opening kickoff. Following a 9-yard pass to Dalton Jackson, Rayshon Coleman had a 10-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed and left the score 6-0 with 10:24 left in the opening quarter. The Eagles (2-2, 1-2) took over in opposing territory and received a 12-yard run by Josh Hawkins. Mason Anderson then connected with Luke Gatewood on a 7-yard pass before a turnover on downs.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO