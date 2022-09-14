Read full article on original website
Let me get this straight, Gov. DeSantis charters two private planes to take immigrants from Texas to Massachusetts. Then he brags about it to a pack of nasty followers. Did he pay for the planes or did we, the tax-paying citizens of Florida? Did he show any compassion for the lives of the REAL people with whom he is playing games? Do we need any more proof that this guy has no regard for anyone but himself? What business is it for the State of Florida to be moving these poor people from Florida to a place they don’t know and where the citizens had no idea they were coming?
Regarding the sending of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. DeSantis seems to have forgotten that airplanes fly in both directions. What if the governor of Massachusetts decided to pardon a few carefully selected — and not *too* violent — prisoners there and ship them to Florida?. Come...
Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
