Stroudsburg, PA

Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them.

It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg home last January.

20-year-old Adam Schultz was shot and killed, his girlfriend 25-year-old Chasity Frailey, recovered from her injuries and took the stand Wednesday.

Frailey testified the pair walked to the property on Paradise Trail that they believed to be abandoned. The place was littered with auto parts and garbage.

New details revealed about night of deadly Poconos shooting
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbNeT_0hvKM7Vp00
    Chasity Frailey
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9ARJ_0hvKM7Vp00
    Randy Halterman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoSrc_0hvKM7Vp00

She says when they were upstairs Halterman allegedly shot at them from behind a dark curtain.

“All we saw was a gun and I got shot. And he pushed me and I ran down the stairs and I tripped and fell and Adam fell on top of me because he kept shooting,” said Chasity Frailey, one of the shooting victims.

Frailey stated Schultz was on his knees begging Halterman to stop before he was shot.

“He put his hands up and he said ‘please stop! We didn’t know anybody was here, we said hello, we knocked.’ He was literally on his knees and the guy shot him,” Frailey stated.

After the shooting, Halterman called 911.

“I just had some intruders, burglars, and I shot one of them,” Randy Halterman told the 911 dispatcher.

The defense pointed out differences between Frailey’s police interview and her testimony Wednesday originally saying they were inside the home for 20 minutes, but later stating it was for two hours before the shooting.

They also questioned Frailey about a chain blocking the driveway and ‘No Trespassing signs.’

She said she didn’t remember seeing them.

Eyewitness News spoke to a longtime friend of Halterman.

“We’ve known Randy for so long and just know that had they not been there and had he not felt like he was in danger, that he never would’ve pulled his gun. He never would’ve used it,” explained Roxane Teada, a longtime friend of Halterman.

Halterman told police he shot the couple in self-defense. His trial is set to continue Thursday.

Eyewitness News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 8

SuzieQ129
4d ago

I guess the moral of the story is don’t enter a building that you don’t belong in or own and you won’t get shot.

Reply
10
Thomas McMullen-morgan
4d ago

She should be on trial for breaking and entering.

Reply
11
Kris Kirby
4d ago

Don't understand why he was ever charged.

Reply
12
 

WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

