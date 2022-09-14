Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them.

It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg home last January.

20-year-old Adam Schultz was shot and killed, his girlfriend 25-year-old Chasity Frailey, recovered from her injuries and took the stand Wednesday.

Frailey testified the pair walked to the property on Paradise Trail that they believed to be abandoned. The place was littered with auto parts and garbage.

She says when they were upstairs Halterman allegedly shot at them from behind a dark curtain.

“All we saw was a gun and I got shot. And he pushed me and I ran down the stairs and I tripped and fell and Adam fell on top of me because he kept shooting,” said Chasity Frailey, one of the shooting victims.

Frailey stated Schultz was on his knees begging Halterman to stop before he was shot.

“He put his hands up and he said ‘please stop! We didn’t know anybody was here, we said hello, we knocked.’ He was literally on his knees and the guy shot him,” Frailey stated.

After the shooting, Halterman called 911.

“I just had some intruders, burglars, and I shot one of them,” Randy Halterman told the 911 dispatcher.

The defense pointed out differences between Frailey’s police interview and her testimony Wednesday originally saying they were inside the home for 20 minutes, but later stating it was for two hours before the shooting.

They also questioned Frailey about a chain blocking the driveway and ‘No Trespassing signs.’

She said she didn’t remember seeing them.

Eyewitness News spoke to a longtime friend of Halterman.

“We’ve known Randy for so long and just know that had they not been there and had he not felt like he was in danger, that he never would’ve pulled his gun. He never would’ve used it,” explained Roxane Teada, a longtime friend of Halterman.

Halterman told police he shot the couple in self-defense. His trial is set to continue Thursday.

