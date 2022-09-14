Allow me to share some reflections of my week with y’all. Sunday is a day of rest, usually very quiet and relaxing. Love the serenity of Sunday. Monday is garbage day for us. The Lafayette County Solid Waste crew always does a wonderful job. They are so reliable and professional. And they endure the summer heat, the winter cold, the rainy days, and every variation of weather. I feverishly collect every scrap of trash up until just before they run in our neighborhood. Good beginning to the week. I’m much like Garfield in that I hate Mondays but love lasagna. So on Mondays I’m usually off to a slower start. And we all know that we experience Sunday night sleep insomnia, even when we don’t have to roll out and go to work Monday morning. It may have something to do with that long nap on Sunday afternoon that affects our Sunday night’s sleep.

