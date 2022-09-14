Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Oxford swims hosts first sell-out swim meet in Mississippi history
The Oxford High School swim team played host to the first sellout swim meet in state history on Saturday as they finished first in the men’s side and second in the women’s side of the 2022 Oxford Swimming Invitational. 275 swimmers and 500 spectators from across the state...
Oxford Eagle
Pardon our Progress: OSD provides construction updates for latest projects
Thank you for your continued support to ensure that our schools continue to provide modern learning environments for our growing campuses. Listed below are updates on various construction projects in progress and planned for the upcoming months. At the September 26th board meeting, the request for approval to advertise for these projects will be presented.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball sweeps EKU to close out non-conference schedule
MOBILE, Ala. – Backed by career-high performances from freshmen Aly Borellis, Cammy Niesen and Vivian Miller, Ole Miss volleyball closed out non-conference play Friday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep of Eastern Kentucky inside the Jaguar Gym. The Rebels (4-6, 0-0 SEC) bounced back after a tough defeat the night...
Oxford Eagle
Roman Gregory’s career night pushes Oxford past Lafayette in Crosstown Classic
Roman Gregory didn’t even step on the field in the second half. Oxford’s senior running back got all of his work done before the break—rushing for 102 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries in the first half as he put the Chargers on his back and carried them to a 43-19 victory over rival Lafayette in the 51st annual Crosstown Classic.
Oxford Eagle
No. 15 Ole Miss soccer grabs first conference win on the road
LEXINGTON, Ky. – In its SEC opening match, No. 15 Ole Miss (7-0-2) grabbed its first conference win of the season in a 2-1 victory on the road at Kentucky (7-2-0). The Rebels came out hot, scoring both goals in the first half, while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second.
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley ‘outcoached and outplayed’ by Calhoun
Calhoun City used a physical run game headlined by Jamari Bailey and Jaxon Cook to run through Water Valley 40-27. Calhoun City (2-2) jumped on the board in the second half when Jaxon Cook ran in for a 3-yard score to put the Wildcats up 6-0 after the failed 2-point attempt. The Wildcat defense would force the second interception by CJ Telford and use their downhill running game on the next play by Cook to make the score 14-0 after the successful 2-point attempt by Bailey.
Oxford Eagle
Lean into the rhythm of each day
Allow me to share some reflections of my week with y’all. Sunday is a day of rest, usually very quiet and relaxing. Love the serenity of Sunday. Monday is garbage day for us. The Lafayette County Solid Waste crew always does a wonderful job. They are so reliable and professional. And they endure the summer heat, the winter cold, the rainy days, and every variation of weather. I feverishly collect every scrap of trash up until just before they run in our neighborhood. Good beginning to the week. I’m much like Garfield in that I hate Mondays but love lasagna. So on Mondays I’m usually off to a slower start. And we all know that we experience Sunday night sleep insomnia, even when we don’t have to roll out and go to work Monday morning. It may have something to do with that long nap on Sunday afternoon that affects our Sunday night’s sleep.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person
On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell (27 of Oxford, MS) had used a cell phone, while at drug treatment center, to transfer money from another person’s credit card.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford man charged with eight counts of felony malicious mischief
On September 1, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to business in the 400 block of US 278 west for a report of vehicles with missing catalytic converters. At some point in the night someone had cut them off of the work trucks. On September 12th, officers were called back to the same business for more missing catalytic converters.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 13-14
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 13. Clarente Alexander, 31....
