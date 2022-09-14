One would never know we were in the triple digits several days ago. This week has been a breath of fresh air and a welcome relief with these cooler temperatures. To top it off, we even got a little rain. In celebration, I made my first soup of the season. Nothing says fall like homemade chicken noodle soup. And if I’m perfectly honest with myself, fall is one of my favorite seasons in Lake County for its sheer beauty. In a few weeks, we’ll begin to see the season’s first fall leaves turn their brilliant autumn colors. I’ll be driving the scenic way to and from my destinations just because. And with less hustle and bustle, it’s a great time to enjoy a fall picnic at one of our local parks or wineries. Life is good, isn’t it? This week The Bloom is thrilled to share with you a review on Throckmorton and Jones, written by Lori Armstrong. Unique small businesses like this one are what make Lake County so special. I hope you get a chance to stop by sometime. We also have a piece on the beauty of nighttime by Kathleen Scavone and our third-place-winning poem from our Poetry of the Outliers competition. The Bloom is fortunate to have such talented writers and contributors. I hope your weekend brings you beauty, joy, fun, and, why not, a bit of laughter!

