lakecountybloom.com
Battle of the Badges to Benefit Westside Community Park
A competitive softball game between local firefighters and law enforcement personnel will be the featured fundraising event for the continuing development and operation of Westside Community Park in Lakeport. The Battle of the Badges will be held at the park on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1:00 p.m. The sponsoring Westside...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Coastal Cleanup Day: 9.17.22
Join us on Saturday, September 17th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm for our annual participation in California’s Coastal Cleanup Day!. We may not have a coast here in Lake County but we do have plenty of waterways with shorelines, creek banks, and roads/storm drain infrastructure that conveys water to Clear Lake.
Lake County News
Moonalice to rock Lake County Sept. 18
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — KPFZ is excited to present another benefit concert at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cache Creek Winery, with Moonalice, a band of world-class musicians. Moonalice features 82-year-old icon Lester Chambers, lead singer of the famous Chambers Brothers in the 60s and 70s, and...
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
lakecountybloom.com
What’s Up This Week – 9.16.22
One would never know we were in the triple digits several days ago. This week has been a breath of fresh air and a welcome relief with these cooler temperatures. To top it off, we even got a little rain. In celebration, I made my first soup of the season. Nothing says fall like homemade chicken noodle soup. And if I’m perfectly honest with myself, fall is one of my favorite seasons in Lake County for its sheer beauty. In a few weeks, we’ll begin to see the season’s first fall leaves turn their brilliant autumn colors. I’ll be driving the scenic way to and from my destinations just because. And with less hustle and bustle, it’s a great time to enjoy a fall picnic at one of our local parks or wineries. Life is good, isn’t it? This week The Bloom is thrilled to share with you a review on Throckmorton and Jones, written by Lori Armstrong. Unique small businesses like this one are what make Lake County so special. I hope you get a chance to stop by sometime. We also have a piece on the beauty of nighttime by Kathleen Scavone and our third-place-winning poem from our Poetry of the Outliers competition. The Bloom is fortunate to have such talented writers and contributors. I hope your weekend brings you beauty, joy, fun, and, why not, a bit of laughter!
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
mendofever.com
Flashing Red Light On Gas Pump, Subject Stole Shrimp – Ukiah Police Logs 09.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!
If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa Junior College awards construction contracts for Roseland expansion
Lathrop Construction Associates Inc. of Benicia and HKIT Architects of Oakland have been selected by the Santa Rosa Junior College to complete a $16 million modernization and expansion of its 9.5-acre Southwest Center campus, located in the historic Roseland district of southwest Santa Rosa. The current 10-classroom Roseland facility was...
kymkemp.com
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville tries new model to equalize worker pay
It’s almost unheard of: A restaurant prep chef earning at least $65,000. But that’s what Cyrus partners Douglas Keane, Nick Peyton and Drew Glassell are promising, with the recent opening of their new restaurant in Geyserville. And those prep chefs will be able to increase their salaries to...
Sebastopol looks at potential futures for downtown creek
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol Covered up and reworked throughout much of the last hundred plus years - urban creeks are getting a second look from local governments for their vital role in local ecosystems. Hidden under paved parking lots or fenced away below steep walls, Sebastopol’s Calder Creek is often inaccessible and out of sight - at least for now. "The ecological benefits, the potential for fisheries, the storm water and groundwater recharge benefits, atmospheric cooling." Jessica Hall said. "There's a lot of reasons that under-gird, why we are doing this." Hall, is a Switzer Foundation Fellow who’s helped develop a...
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
Lake County News
Potential for Upper Lake levee failure and flooding to be discussed at Sept. 28 workshop
UPPER LAKE, Calif. — The condition of the levees in Upper Lake and the potential flood risk for area residents should the levees fail has prompted the Western Region Town Hall to call a special workshop to update the community on the situation. The Western Region Town Hall, or...
ksro.com
Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night
A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
mendofever.com
Apple Computer Looked Stolen, Subject In Doorway Screaming – Ukiah Police Logs 09.13.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
