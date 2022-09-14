Warren County Cosmetologist, Devoted Mom Dies Suddenly, 37

Warren County cosmetologist and dedicated mother Jennifer Anne Paulson died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 26. She was 37. Photo Credit: Pixabay/41330

Born in Phillipsburg, Jennifer graduated from Belvidere High School in 2003 before attending Empire Beauty Academy, her obituary says.

She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Belvidere and had most recently worked at a hair salon in Whitehall, PA.

Jennifer loved music, dancing, and animals.

Above all, she embraced her role as a caring and devoted mother to her young son, Trey Jaiden Crosby.

In addition to her son, Jennifer leaves behind her heartbroken parents, Stanley A. Paulson and Jeanette A. (Brazinski) Paulson; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Jennifer’s funeral services are private with a memorial mass scheduled for a later date.

“My dear cousin, Jennifer,” reads a tribute on Jennifer’s memorial.

“Your angel wings were ready, but my heart wasn't. I will love and miss you forever. Rest in peace.”

