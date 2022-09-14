ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Warren County Cosmetologist, Devoted Mom Dies Suddenly, 37

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Warren County cosmetologist and dedicated mother Jennifer Anne Paulson died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 26. She was 37. Photo Credit: Pixabay/41330

Warren County cosmetologist and dedicated mother Jennifer Anne Paulson died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 26. She was 37.

Born in Phillipsburg, Jennifer graduated from Belvidere High School in 2003 before attending Empire Beauty Academy, her obituary says.

She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Belvidere and had most recently worked at a hair salon in Whitehall, PA.

Jennifer loved music, dancing, and animals.

Above all, she embraced her role as a caring and devoted mother to her young son, Trey Jaiden Crosby.

In addition to her son, Jennifer leaves behind her heartbroken parents, Stanley A. Paulson and Jeanette A. (Brazinski) Paulson; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Jennifer’s funeral services are private with a memorial mass scheduled for a later date.

“My dear cousin, Jennifer,” reads a tribute on Jennifer’s memorial.

“Your angel wings were ready, but my heart wasn't. I will love and miss you forever. Rest in peace.”

#Obituary#Catholic Church#Hair Salon#Angel Wings#Belvidere High School#Empire Beauty Academy#St Patrick
