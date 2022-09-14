The USDA announced it was investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 projects in the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The projects are designed to create market opportunities for producing commodities using climate-smart productions practices. The USDA said the projects selected will expand markets for climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production and provide direct, meaningful benefits to production agriculture, including small and underserved producers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO