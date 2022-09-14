ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Rib Fest underway in Perry Square in downtown Erie

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rG1NG_0hvKFKDu00

The 31st annual Rib Fest is getting underway at Perry Square where dozens of food vendors are showcasing their ribs, brisket and other favorites.

From Wednesday through Saturday, residents and visitors will be able to get their fix on all things ribs and barbecue in downtown Erie.

Art goes to auction in Waterford on Saturday, Sept. 17

Rib Fest is returning to Erie, and food vendors from all over are preparing to take on the crowds and serve their fan favorites.

The owner of Desperado’s BBQ, Donna Rice, said they are excited to return to Erie for the second time for the festival.

Holocaust Bus Fund is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

She said she is anticipating loyal customers from the previous festival in Pittsburgh to travel to Erie and enjoy more of their beef ribs and brisket.

Another ribber, of Armadillo’s, feels the same way as Rice, that events like the Rib Fest are beneficial for vendors to continue gaining clientele and growing their business.

“Absolutely. We ourselves are just a traveling team, we don’t have a home based restaurant. So we just do the rib fest, but it brings a lot of business to the local rib teams,” said Doug Gawrilk, crew member, Armadillo’s.

Day one of Rib Fest will go until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with live music beginning at 4:30 p.m.

YourErie

Albion Fair continues through Saturday

The fun continues in Albion with “the biggest little fair around.” The 77th annual Albion Fair kicked off this week with all the rides, food, music and animals. The fair’s vice president told us the turnout has been great so far, and they are expecting another big crowd Thursday night. The fair also features agricultural […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

New weather cam offering view of Erie shoreline

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Sept. 16, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com announced a new weather camera on the Erie Land Lighthouse. The lighthouse tower is 56 feet high. It’s located on a bluff at the foot of Lighthouse Street on Erie’s eastside and it overlooks the entrance to Presque Isle Bay. The new state-of-the-art high-definition digital weather camera […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Line painting begins this week in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County residents should drive with caution this week as PennDOT will be painting lines throughout the city and county. Night line painting is scheduled to take place the week of Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on various roads throughout the City of Erie. Another line painting crew will be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
