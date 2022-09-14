Erie Rib Fest underway in Perry Square in downtown Erie

The 31st annual Rib Fest is getting underway at Perry Square where dozens of food vendors are showcasing their ribs, brisket and other favorites.

From Wednesday through Saturday, residents and visitors will be able to get their fix on all things ribs and barbecue in downtown Erie.

Rib Fest is returning to Erie, and food vendors from all over are preparing to take on the crowds and serve their fan favorites.

The owner of Desperado’s BBQ, Donna Rice, said they are excited to return to Erie for the second time for the festival.

She said she is anticipating loyal customers from the previous festival in Pittsburgh to travel to Erie and enjoy more of their beef ribs and brisket.

Another ribber, of Armadillo’s, feels the same way as Rice, that events like the Rib Fest are beneficial for vendors to continue gaining clientele and growing their business.

“Absolutely. We ourselves are just a traveling team, we don’t have a home based restaurant. So we just do the rib fest, but it brings a lot of business to the local rib teams,” said Doug Gawrilk, crew member, Armadillo’s.

Day one of Rib Fest will go until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with live music beginning at 4:30 p.m.

