Claremore Chamber Announces 2022 Leading Ladies
The Claremore Chamber’s Leading Ladies Gala, presented by Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, at Rogers State University. Recognizing Claremore women will be the focus of the upcoming Leading Ladies Gala, as well as learning some tips about work/life balance. Guest speakers will be Dr. Whitney Davis, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, and Andrea Vaughan, coach of the Rogers State University 2022 National Champion softball team. Dinner will be served, and guests can enjoy the musical stylings of Travis Peck, as well as a dessert auction.
Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
Council approves record budget for FY2023
TAHLEQUAH – After being referred unanimously by the Cherokee Nation Executive and Finance committee on Sept. 6, the fiscal 2023 budget was approved by the Tribal Council during its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 12. The budget, which includes $2.98 billion for general operations and $569 million for capital...
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
Tulsa police homicide solve rate ranks among top in U.S.
Tulsa is no stranger to violent crime, but the police department's solve rate for deadly crimes ranks among the top in the U.S.
80-year-old Tulsa man killed in Ellis County collision
ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. — An 80-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a fatal collision Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the collision happened at the intersection of South County Road 191 and E County Road 59, about one mile north and ten miles east of Arnett.
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers. Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month. Tips from social media...
Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash
Around 12:225 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle.
TPS issues statement after transgender student claims he was beaten on a bus
TULSA, Okla. — A student at Memorial Middle School in Tulsa said he was jumped on the school bus for being transgender. His mom is demanding the eight students involved be arrested. Diana Austin described the phone call she received from her 11-year-old son Levi on Monday. “He called...
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
TPD arrests suspect in Tulsa’s 56th homicide of the year
TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. after a man went to a stranger’s house asking for help because he had been shot, near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital.
