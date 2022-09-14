ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international student athlete at the University of Cincinnati announced that he is donating all profits made from merchandise sales with his name on it toward UC football walk-ons. UC’s punter, Mason Fletcher made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, stating that he is not allowed to...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer

St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
MORNING VIEW, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fairgrounds become 'Candyland' for senior picnic

Boone County hosted a sold-out senior picnic on Wednesday as the 4-H fairgrounds were transformed into Candyland. The crowd of residents ages 55 and older was smaller than previous years. According to Boone County Public Information Officer Chris Courtney, the limit was placed at 600 tickets versus the 1,000-plus tickets sold in previous years.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

Maysville native is nominated for a CMA award

NASHVILLE — Country music is heartfelt and comes in a variety of shades, making it a unique art form. It’s not surprising that everyone focuses on the singer and the band. After all, they’re the people in the limelight. While performing a song is a huge part...
MAYSVILLE, KY
star64.tv

Parents call for school district to drop demon mascot

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
hhsjournalism.com

It's not good, it's not bad, it's just different: Exciting intercultural experience of a Highlands High School student.

Sasha Tsymbal is a new exchange student from Russia and she will live in Fort Thomas, Kentucky for a year. It’s a new experience for her and Highlands High School as well. AFS is an intercultural program that helps students from different countries to know a new culture, customs, and traditions of a new world for them. More than 100 countries participate in this program. It has offices all over the world. The USA has been taking part in this for a long period. More than 424,000 people have gone abroad with AFS and over 100,000 former AFS students live in the U.S. Every year families accept foreign students into their lives and help them in their new experiences.
FORT THOMAS, KY

