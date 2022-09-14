Sasha Tsymbal is a new exchange student from Russia and she will live in Fort Thomas, Kentucky for a year. It’s a new experience for her and Highlands High School as well. AFS is an intercultural program that helps students from different countries to know a new culture, customs, and traditions of a new world for them. More than 100 countries participate in this program. It has offices all over the world. The USA has been taking part in this for a long period. More than 424,000 people have gone abroad with AFS and over 100,000 former AFS students live in the U.S. Every year families accept foreign students into their lives and help them in their new experiences.

FORT THOMAS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO