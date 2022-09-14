Read full article on original website
Fox 19
UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international student athlete at the University of Cincinnati announced that he is donating all profits made from merchandise sales with his name on it toward UC football walk-ons. UC’s punter, Mason Fletcher made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, stating that he is not allowed to...
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
WLWT 5
Ryle High School junior kicks 60-yard goal seconds after kickoff against Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — A Ryle High School Junior made school history Thursday after he scored a 60-yard goal within seconds of kickoff. During the varsity soccer match between Ryle and Boone County high schools, Josh Line saw an opportunity when he noticed the goalie off his line and went for the goal shot and ended up making it from 60 yards.
linknky.com
Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer
St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
Cincinnati Football: Chuck Martin takes a shot at Bearcats before rivalry game
As both programs continue to prepare for the rivalry game, Miami head coach Chuck Martin spoke to the media and seemed to have a few issues with the Bearcats taking advantage of the transfer portal in recent years including linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. During a press conference this week, the...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
insideradio.com
Sleeping On A Cot At WLW Is How Sean Compton Started His Media Career.
Sean Compton is riding high in the TV business as President, Networks at Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest local broadcast TV group. But he first made his media mark in radio and the story of how he got his foot in the door is a classic tale of dues paying and determination.
Fox 19
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
Cincinnati mother accused of killing second child as a result of co-sleeping
The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
WCPO
'We're making a difference': Clermont County-based charity helps give clothes to children in need
BATAVIA, Ohio — How people dress can change how they feel about themselves, raising or lowering their confidence. That’s Amy Vann’s firm belief and part of the reason she made it her mission to give kids confidence through clothing. In 2017, Vann started Give Like A Mother,...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
WLWT 5
Goodwill locates son of WWII soldier whose letters were found in donation box
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Wartime letters found at a northern Kentucky Goodwill have been returned to the writer’s family. The letters were written 80 years ago by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine during World War II. One letter was composed at sea, postmarked Jan. 27, 1943. "You'll hear from me...
linknky.com
Fairgrounds become ‘Candyland’ for senior picnic
Boone County hosted a sold-out senior picnic on Wednesday as the 4-H fairgrounds were transformed into Candyland. The crowd of residents ages 55 and older was smaller than previous years. According to Boone County Public Information Officer Chris Courtney, the limit was placed at 600 tickets versus the 1,000-plus tickets sold in previous years.
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
Ledger Independent
Maysville native is nominated for a CMA award
NASHVILLE — Country music is heartfelt and comes in a variety of shades, making it a unique art form. It’s not surprising that everyone focuses on the singer and the band. After all, they’re the people in the limelight. While performing a song is a huge part...
star64.tv
Parents call for school district to drop demon mascot
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
hhsjournalism.com
It’s not good, it’s not bad, it’s just different: Exciting intercultural experience of a Highlands High School student.
Sasha Tsymbal is a new exchange student from Russia and she will live in Fort Thomas, Kentucky for a year. It’s a new experience for her and Highlands High School as well. AFS is an intercultural program that helps students from different countries to know a new culture, customs, and traditions of a new world for them. More than 100 countries participate in this program. It has offices all over the world. The USA has been taking part in this for a long period. More than 424,000 people have gone abroad with AFS and over 100,000 former AFS students live in the U.S. Every year families accept foreign students into their lives and help them in their new experiences.
