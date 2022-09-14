SEATTLE — After two uncharacteristic outings in Michigan State's first two games of the season, second-year starting quarterback Payton Thorne turned things around Saturday at Washington. It wasn't enough to lift the then-11th-ranked Spartans to a notable road non-conference victory, as several other breakdowns contributed to their 39-28 loss at Husky Stadium. But it was an encouraging step from the redshirt sophomore, who went 30-for-42 for 323 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO