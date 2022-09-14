DeCamara & Ritchie debate: Roseman's involvement in game planning

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon revealed this week that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is involved in the team's game plan.

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie debated whether that is a concern, with DeCamara saying he is "OK with it," while Ritchie believes it is negatively impacting the football team.

"He controls personnel acquisition, not personnel deployment," Ritchie said. "Stay in your lane. Too many cooks in the kitchen, spoil the broth, especially when the cooking we're talking about is coaching football and the extra cook is an accountant by trade.

"I am worried about this concept," Ritchie continued. "This was always a suspicion. Howie and Jeffrey [Lurie] over stepping."

"Howie Roseman is in fact an accomplished football guy," DeCamara replied. "You referred to Howie Roseman about five minutes ago as an accountant by trade...Howie Roseman is an accomplished football guy. He's been a successful general manager. His team, as the GM, won the Super Bowl."

Here's the exact quote from Gannon earlier this week on Roseman's involvement, causing a bit of a stir in the media.

"We set up the game plan a certain way and say, 'Hey we want to come out of the game kind of looking like this,' right? And we do that with the head coach and Howie."

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker