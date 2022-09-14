‘Brahmastra’: The Aftermath

By Vinod Mirani

It was claimed that the opening response of 'Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva' suffered because of the boycott call. The figures given out, however, are the kind that contradict the boycott claims.

Does giving out inflated figures for any film save the film or the maker's prestige? Most of all, can such figures convince movie lovers that they thronged the cinemas when they had not!

The trend of manipulating collection figures is age-old, but at that time it did not concern or involve people. It was done to sell the unreleased circuits of a film. This was wh......

