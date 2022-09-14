ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

The right strategy can make or break your retirement savings. Investing in the stock market (even during downturns) is key to building wealth. By starting now, it's possible to accumulate $1 million or more by retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates

MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Lost Money in Your Retirement Plan? Here's What to Do.

Stock market volatility has caused many IRA and 401(k) balances to decline. It's important to take a level-headed approach if you're seeing losses in your retirement account. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Retirement Daily

Finance Long-Term Care for 10 Years

An unexpected uninsured or underinsured long-term care event can significantly reduce the longevity of assets and disrupt the flow of income during your retirement years, not to mention the physical and emotional consequences experienced. Without proper planning, you may find that funds earmarked for retirement or other financial goals suddenly need to be diverted to handle the challenges brought on by such an event.
HEALTH
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Financial instruments like dividend stocks, Treasury ETFs, and even CDs can generate extra income in retirement. Reverse mortgages can produce cash or monthly income by tapping into your home equity. You can rent a spare bedroom, car, motorhome, garage, or basement to generate rental income. You’re reading a free article...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

Rising interest rates have weighed on the stock market and crushed unprofitable growth stocks this year. SoFi stock enjoyed early success but is now down almost 80% from its peak. The fintech is on a path to profitability following its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and the growth of its...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Why a Target-Date Fund Works for Me

I don’t ignore my retirement accounts, but I consider myself mostly a set-it-and-forget-it investor. I prefer to pick an investment strategy, arrange automatic contributions and then sit back without tinkering much with my portfolio. For that reason, I used a target-date fund in my 401(k) when I had one (I’m self-employed now). My husband invests in a fund with a 2050 target date through his employer plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Best IRA CD Rates for September 2022

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a specific savings product that offers a fixed annual percentage yield (APY) in exchange for restricting access to deposited funds until a future date, or maturity date. The average APY for a 1-year CD is 0.65%, according to Bankrate, a CNET sister site. However, the average IRA CD rate nationwide is 0.33%. You can earn well above that rate if you shop around.
PERSONAL FINANCE

