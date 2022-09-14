Once known as the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society, Chamber Music Marin (CMM) has a new name and a renewed lease on life. This year marks Chamber Music Marin’s 50 year anniversary and it’s already tuning up for the next 50. For both music lovers and those interested in dipping their toes into the Ravelian pools, CMM is here and ready to bring classical music into the future.

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO