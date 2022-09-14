Read full article on original website
Come explore practical solutions to climate change at the annual Soil Not Oil International Conference.This event, held at Tara Firma Farms, will include presentations from Calla Rose Ostrander, natural and working lands climate change coordinator at California Natural Resource Agency; author and energy expert Richard Heinberg, discussing the shifting energy terrain; Dr. Elaine Ingham, who uncovered the Soil Food Web four decades ago; Pamm Larry, the initial instigator of Prop. 37; author, teacher and ecofeminist Starhawk; Dr. Ignacio Chapela; filmmaker John D. Liu; Stacy Malkan; author Jeffrey Smith; Diana Donlon, MD; Michelle Perro; Miriam Volat; and many more. The 8th Soil Not Oil Gathering will take place Sept. 17-18 at Tara Firma Farms, 3796 I St., Petaluma. Tickets $100-$300. www.soilnotoilcoalition.org.
Chamber Music Marin Celebrates 50 Years
Once known as the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society, Chamber Music Marin (CMM) has a new name and a renewed lease on life. This year marks Chamber Music Marin’s 50 year anniversary and it’s already tuning up for the next 50. For both music lovers and those interested in dipping their toes into the Ravelian pools, CMM is here and ready to bring classical music into the future.
Will Eno’s The Realistic Joneses
Will Eno’s The Realistic Joneses is a difficult play to categorize. Is it a drama or a comedy? Realistic or surrealistic? Life-affirming or death-obsessed?. The answer to all these questions is “yes.” You can decide for yourself by attending the Jolee & Too Soon Old production that’s running at the Playhouse in San Anselmo through Sept. 25.
