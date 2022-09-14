Read full article on original website
Ask the Hammer: Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?
“I have both an IRA and a Roth IRA and I'm 72 years old. Can I take the RMD in the IRA each year and reinvest it into my Roth IRA? I'm fully retired and I don't work, so my only yearly income is from Social Security and my RMD, so I pay no federal and state taxes at the end of the year."
