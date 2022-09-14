A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities said another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum and the FBI was assisting with the investigation.The parcel that blew up was one of two that were reported to police early in the evening. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts, which is on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus.NBC Boston reported that the package that exploded went off as it was...

