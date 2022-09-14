ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Bomb explodes at Northeastern University with note citing Mark Zuckerberg

A suspicious package sent to Northeastern University exploded on Tuesday injuring one staff member, according to officials. The package contained a message criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a package that was delivered to Holmes Hall detonated after it was opened by a staff member...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Npr#Linus College#Wbur
CBS Boston

"Humans used as props": Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday. Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way."They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island."They had what...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Healey's screen time boost

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — Maura Healey’s first television ad of the general election begins with a medley of her greatest hits as attorney general and ends with her tried-and-tested pitch for governor. “Maura Healey protected homeowners and consumers from predatory lenders. She stood up to ExxonMobil for lying...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
960 The Ref

Florida flew 2 planes of migrants to Massachusetts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials claim they flew two planes of around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, local officials said the arrival of the 50 migrants was unexpected Wednesday. The NYT said it was a tactic that Republican-led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Maura Healey Is Poised to Turn the Mass. Governorship Blue — and Become Nation's First Openly Lesbian Governor

As attorney general, Healey made a name for herself by repeatedly suing the Trump administration Massachusetts's attorney general could turn her state's top seat blue in November — and make history in the process. Maura Healey is heavily favored to win the race for governor of Massachusetts this fall. If she does, she'll become the state's first female governor and will be among the first out lesbian governors in the country. CNN reports that 51-year-old Healey won more than 85% of the vote in the Democratic primary Tuesday — for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy