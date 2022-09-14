Read full article on original website
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Low-income Cook County residents next month can start applying for the new guaranteed income pilot program that one county commissioner suggests is like winning the lottery, but smaller.
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
